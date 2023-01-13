Cricket Australia devastated by Afghanistan over ‘pathetic’ call in ODI series

Cricket Australia has withdrawn from an upcoming ODI series against Afghanistan. Image: Getty

The Afghan cricket board and a number of top players have terrified Cricket Australia for their extraordinary decision to pull out of an ODI series against them in March. Cricket Australia announced this on Thursdayciting further restrictions placed on the rights of women in Afghanistan by the Taliban.

The Aussies were scheduled to play three matches against Afghanistan in the United Arab Emirates in March. But after consultation with the Australian government and other stakeholders, CA came to the decision to withdraw.

The decision has sparked anger in Afghanistan, with the country’s cricket board denouncing the move as “pathetic”. The Afghanistan Cricket Board said it would reconsider sending Afghan players to the Big Bash League if the decision was not reversed.

Rashid Khan, Afghanistan’s most talked-about player and a much-loved star of the Adelaide Strikers, also said he would ‘strongly consider’ never playing in the BBL again. Rasheed said in a statement: “I am really disappointed to hear that Australia has withdrawn from the series to play us in March.

“I am proud to represent my country and we have made great strides on the global stage. This decision by CA puts us back on that journey.

“If playing against Afghanistan is so uncomfortable for Australia then I wouldn’t want to make anyone uncomfortable with my presence in the BBL. So I will be thinking strongly about my future in that competition.”

Rasheed also sent a tweet to Cricket Australia, the BBL and ACB officials, adding: “Cricket! The country’s only hope. Keep politics out of it.”

The ACB said it was “extremely disappointed and saddened by Cricket Australia’s pathetic statement”, adding that it would lodge a complaint with the International Cricket Council. The ACB accused CA of putting political interests before fair play and sportsmanship, undermining the integrity of the game and damaging the relationship between the two countries.

Rashid Khan shakes hands with Aussie players after the clash between Afghanistan and Australia at the T20 World Cup. (Photo by Mark Brake-ICC/ICC via Getty Images)

“Cricket has played an important role in promoting unity and national pride in Afghanistan,” the board said. “After years of war and conflict, cricket has helped bring people together and bring a sense of normalcy to the country. It has also been an important source of hope and inspiration for all Afghans, especially young people.”

Fast bowler Naveen ul Haq Murid called Australia’s decision “childish” and accused CA of depriving the Afghans of the only reason for happiness. Former Afghanistan Captain Gulbadin Naib wrote on Twitter: I didn’t expect a country like Australia to encourage the ICC to harm men’s cricket as well, so it was an irresponsible decision by Cricket Australia not to use sport as a tool for politicians.

Former Afghanistan international Aftab Alam added: “Dear Cricket Australia! Cricket is a sport and always separate from politics. are the beauty of your cricket #BBL.”

Cricket Australia’s reasons for dropping the Afghanistan series

In a statement released Thursday, CA said the decision followed recent restrictions the Taliaban placed on education and employment for women and girls, as well as their access to parks and gyms. CA said: “CA is committed to supporting the growth of the game for women and men around the world, including in Afghanistan, and will continue to work with the Afghanistan Cricket Board in anticipation of improved conditions for women and girls in the country. We thank the Australian Government for its support in this matter.”

Australia cited similar reasons for canceling a one-off Test match against Afghanistan to be played in Hobart in November 2021. Last month, the Taliban banned women from pursuing higher education after cracking down on their visits to gyms and parks.

Rashid Khan and Naveen-ul-Haq look on after Afghanistan’s loss to Australia in the T20 World Cup. (Photo by Mark Brake-ICC/ICC via Getty Images)

According to the United Nations, women are also prohibited from going to school after sixth grade and doing most jobs outside the home. ICC chief Geoff Allardice recently said that developments in Afghanistan were worrying.

“Our board has been monitoring progress since the regime change,” he said. “It is a concern that no progress is being made in Afghanistan and it is something our board will consider at the next meeting in March.”

with AAP

