Costeen Hatzi admits she knew NOTHING about tennis before meeting Nick Kyrgios

Costeen Hatzi says she had very little knowledge of tennis when she first met Nick Kyrgios, while the Sydney native got a crash course in the sport on Netflix’s new series, Breakpoint.

Kyrgios stars in the first episode of Netflix’s new docuseries, in which a camera crew follows the 27-year-old during his singles and doubles campaigns at last year’s Australian Open.

Hatzi plays an integral role in the episode – The Maverick – when the couple had been dating for less than three months. The 22-year-old admits to the camera that she knew nothing about tennis when they first met.

“We’ve been together for about two and a half months now,” says Hatzi. “We met online and we’ve been hanging out every day since.”

Hatzi also opened up about her relationship with Kyrgios, insisting that he is not as wild as he appears on court.

He’s not as crazy as everyone thinks. I’ve never really seen a tennis match in my life, so this is all new to me.’

Prior to Kyrgios’ first round match against Liam Broady, the Australian’s manager, Daniel Horsfall, is seen explaining the scoring system to Hatzi.

“If you’ve never seen a tennis score before, it can be confusing,” he says. “It’s a five-set match, but six games in each set make up a set. So it’s actually first for six.’

Kyrgios had his best year in tennis, reaching the Wimbledon final before losing to Novak Djokovic, and recently said Hatzi is his ‘secret weapon’.

“Without her none of this would have been possible,” he said. “It has been a very successful year, not only on the tennis court, but in general. I feel really good about everything and just enjoy life.

Kyrgios manager Daniel Horsfall (right) explains the tennis scoring system to Hatzi (left) during episode one of Break Point

“And meeting Costeen was probably my favorite moment, probably the best thing that happened to me – and the year I’ve had as a very motivated and very pushed player is because of her. That has been my favorite experience.

“I just feel happier off the pitch, actually I just try to be happy off the pitch – and it shows on the pitch.

“She’s just the best thing ever and just makes me feel great, believes in my tennis and also believes in me off the court. We have such a good relationship.’

When asked if he thought she was ‘Team Kyrgios’ secret weapon, he had no doubts. “That’s it, that’s it,” he said.