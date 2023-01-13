table tennis chronicles of January 12, 2023 SparkChronicles

CAGLIARI, JANUARY 12, 2023 – SERIES A1: THE EMOTIONS CONTINUE

The challenge between Castel Goffredo and Muravera TT has reopened the matches of the A1 series for women and men, who will play the second round. The reigning Italian champions clearly triumphed 4-1, but the all-Italian trio made up of Miriam Carnovale, Nicoletta Criscione and Valentina Roncallo gave nothing away, with the latter clearing the deadlock; in the long run, Szocs and her associates made no further discounts.

On January 12, the Sardinian women’s derby of the fourth day of the first leg will be restored with the Quattro Mori Cagliari receiving the Norbello table tennis: between the two there is only one point of difference and they occupy the two places directly superior to the Sarrabese team.

On the weekend program, as always, is the doubles match at the Guilcer of Tennistavolo Norbello: at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 14, 2023, Polisportiva Bagnolese arrives at the via Azuni stadium; in the adjacent field, the local men, third in the standings, receive the Sant’Epedito Napoli. Also at the age of 18, but on Saturday, Marcozzi Cagliari is a guest at leader Apuania Carrara.

The last glimpse of the week will be enlivened by all the other national and regional championships that are halfway through. The emotions continue with another year on the back.

SECOND NATIONAL YOUTH TOURNAMENT: THE PODIUMS OF SARDINIAN COMPANIES

As always, the best Sardinian youth had the pleasure of exchanging techniques and emotions with the same age groups that had gathered in Terni to give substance to the second national youth tournament of the season. From a social-existential point of view, it is, as always, an experience that must absolutely be lived, given the many meanings hidden behind a cunning dispute that accompanies the inseparable racket. As for the results, there were no successes, just some podiums. In the men’s under 21, John Michael Oyebode from Assemini under the Sassari table tennis team had to settle for the bronze, beaten by one Matteo Gualdi who had also driven out the other athlete from Turri from Marco Poma in the quarterfinals.

At Muravera TT, too, the glass is half full for the place of honor and the bronze signed by Miriam Carnovale in the under-19 and under-21 respectively. Nicoletta Criscione increases the spoils of the Sarrabese club with a third place in the under-19, stopped in the semi-final by her teammate. Both Criscione (under 21) and Francesca Seu (under 15) retire in the quarterfinals. Of a total of 93 clubs in Umbria, the one led by Luciano Saiu is in fourth place.

And speaking of the youth sector, a piece of Sardinia was seen within the Under 15 national team when Laura Alba Pinna (table tennis Sassari) and Francesca Seu (Muravera TT) completed internships at the Technical Center of Terni in the first few days of the year . While Miriam Carnovale, Nicoletta Criscione, Francesca Seu (Muravera Table Tennis) and Daniele Spagnolo (Marcozzi Cagliari) will be protagonists in Linz (Austria) until Saturday in the WTT Youth Contender.

OVERVIEW IN THE PARALYMPIC SERIES

The busy 2023 competition calendar also welcomed the first dates of the Paralympic National Championships.

In the standing A1 (group 6-10), Muraverese returns from Saronno’s concentration with the first success of the season against the hosts. Protagonists Andrea Manis and Luca Paganelli who, however, surrendered to Lorenzo Cordua’s Frandent Group Torino in the opening game, even as Manis comes out with his head held high with the point captured from Soligo.

In group B of A2 in wheelchairs (group 1-5), only table tennis Quartu lives the thrill of victory in Casamassima, breaking the resistance of Ennio Cristofaro, landlord: the compliments must be shared between Daniel Maris and Ivan Gaias. The Campidanese duo tries everything to stop the escalation of the Sicilian leader TT Olimpicus, still with full points, but it doesn’t work.

The table tennis table Sassari B of Giancarlo Cossu and Maria Paola Tolu clears a double 3-0 that was inflicted by Circolo Molfetta and Pohafi on the order of the day. The only appearance with a defeat for the Sassari A table tennis team composed of Giammarco Mereu and Giuseppe Demontis: they too were victims of the Molfetta club.

In the A2 standings, the best placed Sardinian team in the standings is La Saetta Quartu, currently in third place. For Pietro Ghiani, Marco Saiu and Romano Monni, four points come from Casamassima’s competitive experience. The first to give up is Radiosa, then it’s up to Table Tennis Sassari who sided with Lorenzo and Giovanni Battista Sanna. The duo from Turri faced Ennio Cristofaro, leader of the standings, but the gap was significant.

No points even for table tennis Norbello: Mauro Mereu and Massimiliano Manfredi also had to deal with the landlady before class and before that with the Circolo Etneo.

Serie A class 11 closed the regular season in Lignano Sabbiadoro with the disputation of the last few days. Unfortunately, none of the three island teams occupied the first two places in the rankings, which are necessary to gain access to the semi-finals of the play-offs. However, La Saetta Quartu’s third place was good, with two wins in the derby against Monterosello and Santa Tecla Nulvi. Alessio Picciau and Simone Sebis failed to curb the enthusiasm of the leading Sporting Club Etna.

However, Alessandro Ara and Gianfranco Idini fought like champions to make up a few points by name and ahead of Libertas Ping Pong Monterosello Sassari, also losing to Radiosa Zeropong.

No points in the standings but experience to be framed for the Santa Tecla Nulvi formed by the exuberant Jessica Rozzo and Francesco Piredda who had to take on Saettini and Etna from Riposto in this last round.

THE ACHIEVEMENTS OF THE MASTERS IN THE NATIONAL AND REGIONAL FIELD

PROMOTIONS FOR SANTA TECLA NULVI AND TT GUSPIN

In the A2 series (group C), Santa Tecla Nulvi “Avis” has no time to toast to the new year, which must once again raise a glass to the conquest of the top veteran series. Merit of the Guspinese duo formed by Maxim Kuznetsov and Giancarlo Carta that breathes youth from every pore and brings together only successes. At the Siena concentration camp, they destroy Ferrara and Cascina, closing the group with full marks.

In Serie B (group C), table tennis Sassari counts two stops; Sergio Idini and Gianfelice Delogu face strong equipped formations like TT Maccheroni and Cascina table tennis.

In group D, TT Guspini uncorks the sparkling wine, which leaves no way out in Arma di Taggia for Guilcier Ghilarza’s compatriots, nor for the team that organized the concentration camp. Therefore, the mathematical promotion in Serie A2 comes complete with congratulations from the impeccable protagonists: Riccardo Lisci, Silvio Dess and Massimiliano Broccia.

Not a single point is lost by Guilcier Ghilarza who expressed himself in Liguria with Mario Marchi and Ignazio Calderisi: in addition to TT Guspini, Bordighera also came across as much more tonic.

SERIES C REGIONAL MASTER

The otherwise young participants of the series conceived by Fitet Sardegna took advantage of the four post-epiphanic concentrations to once again give the first name to a racket that has become highly coveted during the long culinary marathons of the past twenty days.

GROUP A: “WE OF OLBIA ARE UP FOR THE SEMI-FINAL”

(edited by Pier Paolo Melis)

With a good performance, the representative master of TT Olbia wins the match against TT Alghero who with a restrained Salvatore Motzo (but Salvatore Zinchiri also played with him) does not worry the Gallura team, consisting of me and Antonio Trubbas. We are at the top of the standings and await the concentration that will take place at our home on February 26 to compete for access to the next stage with the other team from Alghero, Il Cancello B, who will play first with Santa Tecla Nulvi, who has nothing more to ask for in the tournament, and to follow against us in a match that could be decisive for the passage to the next round.

GROUP B: “THE NEXT CONCENTRATION IS DECISION”

(edited by Gianni Palmas)

On the second day of the Oristano concentration, we beat the local team 3-0. Monterosello enters the field with Scudino Pier Luigi, Paganotto Samuel and me. Oristano with Urrai Sebastiano, Marras Emanuele and Sanna Salvatore.

Scudino starts against Urrai, our athlete wins 3-2 after a long fought and uncertain match until the end. It’s Paganotto’s turn against Sanna, beaten with a dry 3-0. In the double Paganotto-Palmas against Marras-Urrai we win 3-1 with substitutions on both sides against experienced players.

As for the other game of the day, TT Paulilatino succumbs 3-1 against Guilcier Ghilarza ISKRA. Paulilatino got off to a good start with Maulu Carlo beating Mura Quirico 3-1, but it was thanks to the ensuing games that Ghilarza took the final victory with Cubadde Pierpaolo and Mura.

At the last planned concentration in Sassari on February 26, 2023, we will face the two Ghilarza teams and from these encounters it will become clear whether we will remain at the top of the leaderboard.

GROUP C: “REPORT BUT STILL OPTIMISTIC”

(edited by Cesare Mozzi)

After three rounds, Torrellas Gialla, despite not playing in the last concentration at the Palatennistavolo in Cagliari, remains the favorite to enter the semifinals, but the chapter is not over. In the final series of races, the leaders will have to face both us Marcozzians and La Saetta Rossa who are only two points behind her in the standings: in short, she will still have to fight to qualify.

At Mulinu Becciu we face La Saetta Verde in full formation with me, Stefano Sedda, Giuseppe Lepori and Mauro Serra. Our opponents are Alberto Manos and Giordano Sini. In the first two games, although there is some fighting, we are behind 0-2 due to the defeats of Sedda against Sini and Manos against Serra. It is with double that we gain height thanks to the good understanding between me and Lepori that allows us to hope for a comeback; which takes shape when Lepori, after a lively, tight and handsome match, corners Manos. It’s up to Serra and Sini to decide how to shift the balance once and for all. They give life to another hard-fought challenge that, however, smiles at the saettini.

In the other challenge in the cartel, La Saetta Rossa beat Alessandro Concu and Francesco Murtas 3-1 against Torrellas Blu, who had to face the hoped-for pitfall with Marco Carboni, Antonello Migliaccio and Antonio Cingolani.

GROUP D: CARBONIA BLUE ALL OK BUT BEWARE OF THE PITCHES

(edited by Vito Moccia)

Nice atmosphere in Carbonia for the second concentration of the C Master series. At the same time with our teammates from the Bianca team (Luciano Macr, Marco Ibba, Stefano Pittau), we from the Blu face the TT Guspini, who arrive in town with four players, including Gian Paolo Collu and Giorgio Onnis, accompanied by Coach Fabiano Peddis. I must say that both Sergio Vacca, who I did not know yet and who has excellent shots in his technical background, and Fabrizio Melis, who won a good match with Marco Lai and defeated in a very tight match with Pietro Pili, positively surprised me . The match ends 3-1 in our favour. On the same day we also face the TT Decimomannu (Italo Fois, Gianfranco Soi, Francesco Mela), back from a victory over our teammates; despite the final result of 3-0, both singles and doubles are anything but easy. Then we catch up with the family derby of the first day: one of the best matches is the one between Walter Barroi and Luciano Macr, characterized by many long exchanges and great plays on both sides.

For now we have full points, we hope to qualify for the final phase of the competition, but the derby against Iglesias scheduled for February 26 will not be without problems.

In the photo: Table tennis Guspini promoted to A2 master