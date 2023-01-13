K-State will host Texas Tech on Saturday

Texas Tech (13-4, 1-3 Big 12) at Kansas State (12-5, 1-3 Big 12)

January 14, 2023 | 4pm | Bramlage Coliseum (11,000) | Manhattan, can.

Television

Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Play by Play: Brian Smoller

Analyst: Missy Heidrick

Sideline: Jazmin Halliburton

Radio

K-State sports network

Online: kstatesports.com

Play By Play: Matt Walters

Analyst: Kindred Orpin

Live statistics

kstatesports.com

Series history vs. Texas Tech

K-State leads the series with Texas Tech, 28-15.

Head coach Jeff Mittie is 18-6 in his career against Texas Tech.

K-State has won 15 of the last 18 meetings in the series.

MANHATTAN, Kansas – K-State (12-5, 1-3 Big 12) returns to Bramlage Coliseum Saturday afternoon, while the Wildcats receive Texas Tech (13-4, 1-3) for a tip at 4 p.m.

Saturday’s game will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ as Brian Smoller (play-by-play), Missy Heidrick (analyst) and Jazsmin Halliburton (sideline) take their turn.

Starting 5

Five names, numbers or storylines about K-State WBB

1. Jaelyn reaches Rare Air

Sophomore guard Jaylyn Glenn had 17 points, 10 rebounds, six steals, three assists and two blocks on Jan. 11 at Iowa State. Glenn is the only Power 5 player to reach these totals in one game this season. She is the first Wildcat since at least the 2009-2010 season to reach these points in a game.

2. Gregory gets buckets

Senior Gabby Gregory is one of three players in the nation who currently average 20 or more points, five or more rebounds, and two or more 3-point field goals per game.

3. Sundell does it all

sophomore Serena Sundel is the 18th player in program history with career stats of 500 or more points, 250 or more assists, and 200 or more rebounds. She is the first Wildcat to reach these numbers since Kayla Goth (2015-19).

4. Sun(dell) Block

Sophomore security guard Serena Sundel leads K-State in blocked shots (16) and blocks per game (0.94 bpg). Sundell has an active streak of one or more blocked shots in eight straight games.

5. Quick-handed sisters

The sophomore sister duo of Brylee and Jaylyn Glenn have combined for 79 steals (Jaelyn – 45; Brylee – 34). Jaelyn leads the Big 12 in steals per game (2.65), while Brylee is fifth (2.00).

Number to know

333

K State Sr Gabby Gregory has scored 333 points this season and is second with K-State since the 2011–12 season for points scored by a K-State transfer in their first season with the Wildcats.

Most points scored by a transfer player in their first season with the Wildcats is 335 by Tasha Dickey in the 2011–12 season.

Gregory is the fourth transfer player in their first season at K-State with 300 or more points scored: Dickey, Angela Harris (329), Gregory and Karyla Middlebrook (301).

At a Glance: Texas Tech

Texas Tech (13-4, 1-3 Big 12) enters Saturday’s game after falling at home to (19/16) Oklahoma, 89-79, on Wednesday.

Texas Tech is mentored on the sidelines by third-year head coach Krista Gerlich. The 1993 Texas Tech graduate has a career record of 323-185 (.636) including a 34-38 (.472) in Lubbock.

The Lady Raiders have three players with double-digit averages and are led by graduate student Bre’Amber Scott.

Scott averages team-high in scoring (14.6 ppg) and rebounding (6.0 rpg). Against Oklahoma, Scott came off the bench for the first time this season and set a game-high 23 points.

Last timeout

at (15/15) Iowa State 67, K-State 56 (January 11, 2023; Ames, Iowa)

K-State dropped its fifth straight meeting with Iowa State and its fifth straight loss at Ames.

The Wildcats as a team shot under 40 percent for the third time this season in four Big 12 games.

Jaylyn Glenn notched her second consecutive double-double with 17 points, 10 rebounds, six steals, three assists and two blocks.

Wildcat pickpockets

Kansas State has shown fast hands this season as the Wildcats are third in the Big 12 in steals per game (9.24 spg).

The Wildcats have stolen 157 times this season. Of the 294 opponent turnovers, 53.4 percent came about through a K-State theft.

Against Kansas City on December 7, K-State recorded a season-high 20 steals. This marked the most thefts by the Wildcats since December 22, 2014 against Abilene Christian (24).

In the 2021-2022 season, K-State recorded 245 steals (7.4 spg) and had nine games with 10 or more steals. Of the 513 turnovers of opponents, K-State forced 47.8 percent of those turnovers.

K-State attacks the paint

Despite the absence of 2022 All-American center Ayoka Lee the Wildcats keep finding buckets in the paint.

Kansas State has recorded 516 points in court (30.4 ppg) this season, including a high of 48 against Oklahoma State on January 4. The Wildcats have scored 30 or more paint points in eight games this season.

Last season, K-State scored 1,044 points in the paint (31.6 ppg), representing 47.9 percent of their total points total. The Wildcats recorded 40 or more points in the paint in nine games. The Wildcats held the lead in court in 20 games (15-5).

The 1,044 points in the paint last season was the second highest in the Jeff Mittie era. K-State’s percentage of total points at 47.9 percent is the third highest in the Mittie era.

Under Mittie, K-State has scored 900 or more points in the paint in seven of its eight seasons, including a high of 1,064 points (31.3 ppg) during the 2016-17 season.

Glenn reaches rare lines

Jaylyn Glenn continues to provide unique stat lines for K-State.

For the season, Glenn’s miscellaneous stats include an average of 12.53 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 1.9 assists.

Glenn ranks 16th in the Big 12 in scoring and leads the Big 12 in steals per game. She is 20th in the country for total steals (45).

Glenn has career season highs for points (213), field goals made (77), free throws made and attempted (26-of-40), and shots blocked (8).

Glenn owns six games this season with 10 or more points, five or more rebounds and two or more steals and eight such games in her career.

At Iowa State, Glenn recorded one of the most unique and diverse stats by a Wildcat on January 11 since at least the 2009-2010 season. Glenn scored 17 points, 10 rebounds, six steals, three assists and two blocks. According to HerHoopStats, Glenn is the only Power 5 player in the country and one of only three nationally this season to reach these points in a game. She is the only K-State player to achieve these numbers in all of these categories in a game since 2009-10.

Against West Virginia on January 7, Glenn recorded her first career double-double with 10 points, 10 rebounds and three steals.

In her career, Glenn has scored in double digits in 19 games, 17 games with five or more rebounds, and 22 games with two or more steals, eight of them with four or more.

In the 2021–22 season, Glenn averaged 6.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists. She had an assist-to-turn ratio of 1.52 last season and scored 1.4 steals per game.

Against Abilene Christian, Glenn scored 13 points, eight assists, five steals and four rebounds.

Glenn was the first K-State freshman since at least the 2000–01 season to record 10 or more points, eight or more assists, and five or more steals in the same game.

Against Oklahoma on January 23, Glenn scored eight points, eleven rebounds, seven assists and five steals. Glenn was the second K-State freshman in the 2021-22 season to record at least 10 or more rebounds, five or more assists, and five or more steals in the same game ( Serena Sundel in the state of South Dakota, December 11).

Charity Stripe Focus for Gregory