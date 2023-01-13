Rashid Khan threatens to leave BBL after Cricket Australia cancel ODI series | Cricket

Superstar Rashid Khan has threatened to leave the Big Bash League (BBL) after Cricket Australia (CA) decided to withdraw from an upcoming series against Afghanistan in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Citing the Taliban’s moves to further restrict women’s rights in the war-torn country, Australia’s top cricket board has withdrawn from the One Day International (ODI) series against Afghanistan.

Rashid was recently named captain of the Afghanistan T20I squad. Rashid had replaced Mohammad Nabi, who stepped down as captain in November after Afghanistan was eliminated from the T20 World Cup. One of the world’s most devastating bowlers in T20 cricket, Rashid was brought in by Adelaide Strikers in 2017. Saddened by the massive announcement that Cricket Australia will pull out of the three-match ODI series against the Asian country in March, Afghan star Rashid Khan has revealed he will consider his future in the Big Bash League.

I am really disappointed to hear that Australia has withdrawn from the series to play against us in March. I am proud to represent my country and we have made great progress on the world stage. This decision from CA puts us back on that journey. If playing against Afghanistan is so uncomfortable for Australia then I wouldn’t want to make anyone uncomfortable with my presence in the BBL. Therefore, I will strongly consider my future in that match, Rashid said in his tweet on Thursday.

Cricket Australia has decided to cancel the ODI series against Afghanistan after consultations with stakeholders including the Australian government. CA’s decision came after the Taliban declared an unrestricted ban on university education for Afghan girls. Earlier, Afghan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq revealed he has withdrawn from the Big Bash League after Australia opted to forfeit 30 league points by not playing the series against the war-torn nation.

Meanwhile, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has labeled Australia’s decision as pathetic. “The decision to withdraw…is unfair and unexpected and will have a negative impact,” the ACB said in a statement.