Season Preview: Men’s Tennis – Abilene Christian University Athletics

ABILENE Defending WAC Champion Abilene Christian understands it could be seen as a target for 2023, but the Wildcats plan to turn that into a moving target that shoots back.

ACU returns most of its championship roster, including All-Conference selections Cesar Barranquero , Dario Kmet and Daniel Morozov . However, the Wildcats understand that dusting off ancient trophies is not part of the mission.

“When you become the defending champion, you always want to defend that,” said ACU head coach Juan Nunez. “You know you’re going to have a target on your back from day one. I think we’ve made it clear that repeating is what we’re going for.”

The recipe to get there is daily attention to improvements.

“I always challenge the guys to focus on more than just winning, to focus on getting better,” said Nunez. “Keep working on your game, keep raising the level that you train at; that you compete at. The result will come after that. But really, the most important thing is that I challenge the guys to become a better version of themselves.” .”

In the long run, Nunez has set his sights on making the Wildcats a top-75 program. To achieve that goal and prepare for a conference run, ACU has the third TCU and No. 11 Baylor and a slew of mid-majors lined up.

“Ultimately, it’s about getting better,” Nunez said. “Many of the teams we play against are, at one point, Top 50 or Top 40 teams in the country. Baylor and TCU; they’re probably top five this year. It’s not about my record as a coach or our record as a a team. At the end of the day, we’re trying to win the conference. And I believe playing these teams will get us to the level we want. To be at the end of the season.”

The 2023 Wildcats are a deep team and Nunez said his full roster will be in action this season and that a lineup is not set in stone. That said, ACU has a proven talent to rely on and a few freshmen ready to add experience to their impressive resumes.

Kmet, a junior from Sydney, Australia, returns after finishing No. 2 in the WAC finals last season.

“Dario had an incredible fall and is just a very reliable guy,” said Nunez. “You get the same thing out of him every time he steps on the pitch. I think it’s because of his competitiveness and his drive. That’s a guy who just can’t take losing and every day he steps on the pitch it’s like “He’s trying to prove something. He was really successful for us last spring. He’s never satisfied.”

Barranquero, a sophomore from Spain, burst onto the scene last year, winning 14 matches and finishing at No. 5 singles in the WAC final.

“Cesar had a really good season last year, but the level of comfort you see after being here for a year, you can just see he’s settled now. He’s comfortable. He feels like he’s one of the leaders of the team. He’s a guy you never have to worry about. He always does what he has to do,” Nunez said.

Senior Savan Chabra from Irving, Texas, can also make a difference after opting for a new look this fall.

“Savan is selling himself short and I think he understands that I expect more from him than he expects from himself because I know he has more,” Nunez said. “I think this year, in the fall, he finally decided that he was going to approach every game like he was the better player in that game, regardless of who he was playing against. And there was a switch. That probably comes with maturity.” also. This fall he played as we discussed: more aggressive, trying to be the one to dictate the game. I would like to see him finish his four-year studies in a way where he can gain confidence in the way he played.”

Jose Maria Rastrojo a junior from Spain, and Benjamin McDonald a sophomore from Plano, are on the same level with each other, Nunez said.

“None of them played singles consistently last year,” Nunez said. “Jose played a really big part in the doubles last year. Whenever we needed someone due to injury or for whatever reason, Ben filled in. But this fall they both made it a goal to try and get themselves as single players and they just had an incredible fall from a singles standpoint their game has improved and improved a lot over the past four to six months so I was extremely happy with what they’ve done this fall you know those guys are kind of the reason why I decided not to bring anyone in during the semester.”

After a strong spring and a rough fall, Morozov, a sophomore from Joliet, Illinois, is ready to return to his impressive work.

“Danny is just one of those special talents,” Nunez said. “Last year he played in the top spot for us and had an incredible season overall. He was ACU’s Male Athlete of the Year. It was just a really hectic fall for him. It seemed like there was a lot of distractions and stuff. kind of pulled him away I know he’s someone you shouldn’t worry too much about because he’ll find a way just based on experience and talent and who he is I’m excited for him “He looks completely different from last fall. His energy is there. He’s focused. He’s back to who he was for us last year.”

Michael Deli a junior from Budapest, Hungary, has a strong presence on the field.

“He’s a long lefty, big serve, big guns, big forehand,” Nunez said of Deli. “He covers the field well. Last year he had a rough season. It seemed like every time he got to his level where we needed it, he got injured or things happened that kind of set him back. As a freshman , he played number three for us and he won the most games of anyone. Last year he didn’t play a big part for us. I’m excited for him because this year he feels like he’s going back to that freshman energy but better and stronger. He’s smarter and a bit more comfortable, excited about him and what he can do for us at any time in singles and doubles.’

Joining the squad this year are a few freshmen who seem to be huge additions Ethan Writer from Plano and Noah Wen from London, England.

“When they got here, they were a little bit behind some of our other guys, but the reason they were here from the very beginning is we knew there was potential,” said Nunez. “Ethan is just one of those kids who contributes from the moment he enters campus, not only to our team, but he contributes to the culture of the program. He has made great strides in singles.

“With Noah, I just don’t know if you can give him a ceiling,” Nunez said. “He’s got all the talent you could ask for. His physique, the way he hits the ball, there’s no limit to what he could do on the tennis court. Both kids are eager to learn. They just want to get better and that was what attracted me the most from the start and it’s paying off exactly how I imagined it they have the physicality they just need to learn how to win at this level, learn how to put together a match at the first division level I don’t think we could have had two more perfect guys that match what we’re trying to build here and the culture we’re trying to create here at ACU.”

The Wildcats begin the search for a Saturday replay at TCU. Abilene Christian opens his home season on January 20 with Hardin-Simmons and Lubbock Christian.