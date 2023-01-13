Something we need to remember is bigger than hockey





Mental health is weak. If you or someone you love is struggling, you are not alone. This post was intended to draw attention to mental health issues and to celebrate the actions Marc-Andre Fleury showed, who showed courage by tackling his struggle. If you have mental health issues, seek the help of friends or family AND a medical professional. Resources and trained professionals are there. Marc-Andre Fleury is one of the best goalkeepers in the NHL. At least we as hockey fans can agree on that. Fleury is a three-time Stanley Cup champion, Olympic gold medalist, Vezina and Jennings trophy-winning goaltender. His trophy cabinet has less space than all of us put together. But this amazing goalie isn’t immune to the very real struggles with mental health and issues bigger than the sport of hockey. After a 6–5 loss to the Buffalo Sabers on January 7, Fleury broke down. Never seen a keeper beat himself up like Fleury. He slams things, apologizes to teammates, swears, says 5 goals every time should be a win I can tell you that MAF has dealt with a deep personal issue over the past week and is leaving #mnwild tonight through Tuesday — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) January 8, 2023 The things that caused Fleury’s reaction will hopefully never be known. That’s up to Marc-Andre Fleury to reveal or not. As it should be, this is a personal matter to be handled by him, his family and whatever professional help he seeks. The hockey world doesn’t need to know. Moreover, what Fleury did to address these issues is insignificant. However, we as fans and people can take some hope away from the encouragement of his teammates and his determination to take a break from something that was hurting to refocus on what matters most. The person behind the mask. If you are experiencing mental health issues, know that you are not alone. Also know that you can go a step further, seek help and support. Professionals can provide care. Life is certainly more than hockey, and the courage to remember that is something we should applaud Marc-Andre Fleury for acknowledging. If you or someone you love has mental health problems, seek help from your doctor or a mental health professional. The SAMHSA National Helpline is a free, confidential, 24/7, 365 days a year treatment referral and information service (in English and Spanish) for individuals and families dealing with mental health and/or substance use disorders. https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline

