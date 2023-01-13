Cricket-Human rights are not politics, says Cricket Australia chief on withdrawal | The mighty 790 KFGO





(Reuters) Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley defended the decision to withdraw his men’s team from a one-day international series against Afghanistan over women’s rights following criticism from the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) and their players. Australia has withdrawn from the series of three matches scheduled for March in the United Arab Emirates, citing further Taliban restrictions on education and employment for women and girls. The ACB described the decision as unfair and pathetic in an angry response, while spinner Rashid Khan said he was reflecting on his future in Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL), writing on Twitter: Cricket! The country’s only hope. Keep politics out. The Taliban-led Afghan government last month banned women from attending universities. Girls have been banned from high school since March. They are also barred from parks and gyms. Basic human rights are not politics, Hockley said Friday. It is clearly a very challenging and sad situation. We have not taken this decision lightly and have consulted widely, including with our government. We were hopeful that we would play the series and have had regular consultations with the Afghanistan Cricket Board, but announcements made by the Taliban in late November and late December led to our decision to withdraw from these games. Rashid, who plays for the Adelaide Strikers, has previously expressed his support for women in Afghanistan since the Taliban took control. His international teammate Naveen-ul-Haq said he will not play in the BBL until they stop making these childish decisions. We recognize and applaud the comments made by Rashid Khan and other Afghan cricketers at the time condemning the Taliban’s decision to ban women from universities, Hockley added. Rashid will always be welcome in the BBL. We remain committed to growing the game for women and men around the world and hope that improved conditions for women and girls in Afghanistan mean we can resume bilateral cricket in the not too distant future. (Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Neil Fullick)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kfgo.com/2023/01/12/cricket-human-rights-are-not-politics-cricket-australia-chief-says-on-withdrawal/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos