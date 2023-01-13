The Primeur – Thursday, January 12, 2023

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. [email protected] or 225.229.3429

Tennessee Titans: Top internal candidates VP of player personnel and interim GM Ryan Cowden and director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort will apply for the vacant GM job today, Ian Rapoport tweeted.

Shane Stein: The Eagles offensive coordinator will be interviewing virtually for head coaching openings with the Texans on Friday and with the Panthers and Colts on Saturday, Albert Breer tweeted.

Greensboro (D-III – NC): According to a source, defensive coordinator Chris Rusiewicz has resigned and accepted the position of head coach at Northwest Guilford HS (NC).

Saint Francis (NAIA – IN): Co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Rahju Blackmon will not return.

Lamar (FCS-TX): Head Coach Pete Rossomando has announced the additions of Mary Hardin-Baylor (D-III – TX) offensive line coach Matt Cannata (OL), Boston College defensive assistant and special teams analyst Drew Christ (DC), former Sam Houston (FCS – TX) offensive coordinator John Perry (OC/QBs) and Minnesota assistant strength coach Pat Walker (Football strength director).

Hocking (JC – OH): Craig Moore, who previously served as assistant head coach/offensive coordinator for the program, has been elevated to head coach.

Belhaven (D-III – MS): According to the source, graduate assistant defensive backs Maurice Stewart is being promoted to a full-time role as wide receivers coach.

Elon (FCS-NC): Sources tell FootballScoop that offensive line coach Andy Marino is leaving to become head coach at Whitehall HS (PA), where Marino began his coaching journey in 2009.

American International (D-II – MA): Lou Conte, who spent last season as interim head coach at The Citadel (FCS) after six seasons as offensive coordinator, has been named the new head coach.

David Shaw: The former Stanford head coach has reportedly been interviewing for one of five head coaching vacancies in the NFL.

NCAA: The NCAA is working to reduce players who transfer as undergrads multiple times.

Minnesota: PJ Fleck is reportedly adding a MAC coordinator to his staff.

boston college: Sources tell FootballScoop that there will be a new offensive coordinator at Boston College this fall as the program bids farewell to John McNulty.

State of Mississippi: Zach Arnett hires David Turner on the defensive end and part ways with offensive line coach Mason Miller, sources add.

Texas Technology: After reporting yesterday that Joey McGuire is targeting Baylor’s Juice Johnson to fill the Red Raiders’ open position on offense, Texas Tech later formally announced the hire.

