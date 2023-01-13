Sports
Nick Kyrgios stars in Netflix’s tennis documentary Break Point, which airs Friday | Tennis news
“I don’t know if this will be the last time. Nothing good lasts forever though, right?’ Nick Kyrgios considered retirement for last year’s Australian Open.
From the team behind F1: Drive to Survive, Break Point follows a select group of top tennis players including Kyrgios, Iga Swiatek, Frances Tiafoe and Ons Jabeur on and off the pitch as they compete in the Grand Slams and tournaments around the world.
Their dream is to win trophies and reach the pinnacle of their sport.
“This Netflix (show) is kind of the last hope that tennis will be interesting on the map globally for a very, very long time. We have a lot of young personalities. I think the first episode is quite exciting and I think it will definitely make people to interest”
Kyrgios, who is watched on the sidelines by his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi, is heard saying: “My tennis career depends on how I play this year.”
It captures the atmosphere around tennis with the retirement of Serena Williams, Roger Federer and Ashleigh Barty in 2022.
On the docuseries leading up to this year’s Australian Open, Kyrgios explains: “It wasn’t just for me. I think there’s an urgent need to put the tennis world back on the global map. Obviously when Novak and (Rafael) Nadal go as well as Roger (Federer).
“This Netflix (show) is kind of the last hope that tennis is going to be globally interesting on the map for a very, very long time. We have a lot of young personalities. I think the first episode is quite exciting and I think it will definitely get people interested will keep.”
It also helps open a window on the tumult and pressure – a word mentioned repeatedly throughout the first five episodes of the series and which are constant factors for the WTA and ATP athletes returning to the Grand Slam podium on Monday. will be standing when the game starts in Melbourne Park. .
Kyrgios ends 2022 after having his most successful season, reaching his first Grand Slam final at Wimbledon in July, where he lost to Novak Djokovic.
There are occasional unexpected moments during the first half of season one, such as when Kyrgios discusses his drinking habit with his manager, Daniel Horsfall.
“I just had to be nicer to myself, to my mental health. I could never be a year-round player. I couldn’t do that,” he says.
Or when Maria Sakkari says in episode three that she retired for four days after she lost a match point and lost in the semifinals of the 2021 French Open.
There is also a mix of recent and archive footage. There are interviews with coaches, agents, family members, significant others, journalists and former players such as Chris Evert, Martina Navratilova, Andy Roddick and Maria Sharapova.
Paula Badosa talks about dealing with depression in episode four, while Taylor Fritz, the highest-ranking American male, gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at a player dealing with an injury before the biggest game of his career at Indian Putten in episode three.
Break Point comes face to face with the star players for a year competing around the world in the ATP and WTA tours.
From career-threatening injuries and emotional heartbreak to triumphant victories and personal moments off the court, viewers get a behind-the-scenes look at the strained lives of some of the world’s best tennis players.
Netflix is available on Sky Q and Sky Glass
