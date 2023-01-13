The Glenwood Springs hockey family is big on growing the girls game in the valley

Paige Pulliam of Glenwood Springs practices with Aspen Junior Hockey’s 19U girls hockey team on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Lewis Ice Arena in Aspen. (Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times)

The family that skates together stays together. And the Pulliam family of Glenwood Springs is as closely connected as their skates and as strong as the ice they slide on.

When you think of a hockey family, you might think of a family full of boys. But for the Pulliams, this talented hockey family is mostly girls.

As a family, we skate on lakes together and the girls seem to love what they do, said mom Lynsey Pulliam.

Boys’ sports are not just for boys.

The fast and tough sport that reminds some people of missing teeth is a big part of the Pulliam family, as both parents, Josh and Lynsey, play on adult teams and coach girls’ youth teams in Glenwood Springs; and both daughters, Paige and Kelaini, grew to love the sport and now play competitively.

Even their dog is named Celly because Josh Kelaini promised to buy her a dog if she scored a goal. Celly is a hockey term for the team celebration that takes place when a goal is scored.

Kelaini explained what dangle, snipe, celly means (the perfect sniper target), but she didn’t say if that’s how she scored her goal. But it sounds like she scored her dog.

For this family, hockey is an important part of life.

While Aspen High School’s boys’ hockey team shrank from dropping varsity hockey to junior varsity this season, the girls’ youth hockey team, the Leafs, is holding on, with the 19U club team currently ranked second in the Colorado Girls Hockey League.

The support Aspen is giving the girls program has been tremendous in our experience that they are really pushing for that growth in that area, Lynsey said. It has made a difference.

The family resides in Glenwood Springs, with Paige, the eldest daughter at 16, regularly commuting to Aspen to play for the Leafs.

They introduced me to it when I was young, Paige said. I started playing hockey quite early as a little kid and got interested in it for a while and later got passionate about it.

Her parents started a recreation team in Glenwood when she was young, and as she outgrew the team, she eventually moved on to play competitively for the 19U team in Aspen. They said when she got to that level and left the recreation team, it fell apart.

Aspen was kind of the only steady place I had access to girls’ hockey, she said.

Lynsey and Josh are now coaching 12U and 15U teams they started at Glenwood and hope to continue to grow this. They started the 15U team as Kelaini grew to that level.

That’s what we’re trying to build right now at the age level of Kailanis, Josh said. She had to move up an age level to that 15U team this year, so we tried to do both. It is the first year that there are two girls’ teams in the Glenwood program.

Lynsey said Glenwood’s teams have a lot of talent. Many of the girls on the younger teams are also good enough to play on the older team, she said.

Kelaini seems to like it all, but wishes more girls to play with, so they don’t play short as often.

It benefits our programs overall if we have multiple teams across the region and we can work together, Lynsey said. We share players and we support each other, and regardless of which team we are on, we all ultimately have the same goal: to get more women into the sport.

While both girls weren’t quite sure if they liked the sport when they played with the boys, they both started to appreciate it much more when they only played with other girls.

I like playing with the girls, Paige said. There is more opportunity to play.

Kelaini also appreciated having more playing time in the transition to an all-girls team.

Paige’s love of hockey is not just for the sport, but for the camaraderie of her teammates. The bonds created have greatly influenced the joy of the sport for her.

She has a home with Aspen, Lynsey said. That’s another reason we brought Paige to Aspen. It has been a very successful and well established girls program for several years now.

Paige plays on both the Aspen Leafs and the Mountain Select, a regional team that travels more. Although some of her teammates switch from being part of her team to competition, they don’t chirp. They are just friends playing a fun sport at the end of the day.

The Glenwood team continues to grow under Josh and Lynsey so that Kelaini and other young girls will have the opportunity to play in their own backyard in the future.

Obviously our focus right now is on expanding the girls program and providing the opportunity to teach these girls about hockey and just become better people in general, Josh said.

