Kentucky Track & Field hosts McCravy Memorial – UK Athletics





Live results|Heat sheets|Get to know schedule LEXINGTON, Ky. The Kentucky track and field teams continue the 2023 indoor season Friday and Saturday by hosting the Rod McCravy Memorial Meet at the Nutter Field House. The meet will feature men’s and women’s teams from 17 schools, including the Wildcats. In addition to Kentucky, the list of teams that will participate includes Alabama State, Butler, Campbellsville, Cumberlands, Grambling, Eastern Kentucky, Howard, Kennesaw State, Life, Midway, Northern Kentucky, Oakland, Ohio State, Transylvania, Tulane, and Union (Ky.) On Friday, the field events run from 1:30 PM to 5:00 PM, while the track events run from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. The action on Saturday starts at 12:00 p.m. The meeting is public. Admission is free and the public can park in the green lot adjacent to Kroger Field. Fan information is available at https://ukathletics.com/news/2023/01/05/kentucky-track-field-indoor-home-meet-information-2/. Live results are available at https://kentucky.tfresult.com/?mid=5376. The event is named in honor of Kentucky track and field athlete Rod McCravy, who had established himself as a leader with great respect and concern for others before passing away in 1987 at the age of 19. Led by fifth year head coach Lonnie Greene, Kentucky began the indoor season by winning 16 individual events at the Commonwealth College Opener on December 4 in Louisville. Keaton Daniel and Josh Sobota set school records for the men’s team. In the pole vault, Daniel jumped 5.52 meters. Sobota set a new British standard in the shot put with a throw of 665/20.26m. Masai Russell led the women with two individual wins, with 23.51 seconds in the 200-meter sprint and 8.1 seconds in the 60-meter hurdles. Russell also joined teammates Karimah Davis, Megan Moss and Yasmin Brooks with a winning time of 3:40.05 in the 4×400 relay. Follow along with the CatsFacebook,Instagram,Twitterand on the web at UKathletics.com.

