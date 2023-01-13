NCAA makes change to college football transfer portal





The transfer portal has forever changed college football and the way schools make their rosters, and now the NCAA has made yet another change. As players enter the portal For the first time may still be eligible immediately at their next school, the NCAA tries to prevent players from entering the transfer portal several times. What’s new: The NCAA Division I Council passed legislation to limit waivers for second transfer players. Now, all students transferring for the second time or any other time thereafter must meet specific guidelines to be eligible for immediate playing time from the 2023-24 season, or face a year between transfers. With exceptions: Under the new rule, players can still be considered immediately for their next school if they are transferred due to a physical injury or mental health issue. Urgent circumstances: And the NCAA will also consider “exigent circumstances” such as abuse or sexual assault, but will not consider academic or athletic reasons, such as dissatisfaction with playing time on their team. In recent years, the NCAA has granted immediate eligibility waivers for football, basketball, and baseball transfers, but will now advise against it for players who transferred once during their college career. Why the change: The NCAA wants to rein in the number of players using the transfer portal, a figure that just passed 2,000 in the first transfer window following the 2022 college football season. Of those, at least 120 are quarterbacks. The rule in action: For example, this new rule would have affected quarterback JT Daniels’ career trajectory. The former 5-star played at USC (2018-19), then Georgia (2020-21), then West Virginia (2022) before moving to Rice. Had this rule been in place, Daniels would have had to graduate between each of his other two transfers, or he would have had to sit and stand for one year. Students only: The new rule only applies to undergraduates and not graduates, who are still eligible to play immediately if they transfer. (NCAA) More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | All squads Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

