Women’s Basketball hosts rival Miami in MACtion on Saturday





Game 17 | Ball State (12-4, 2-1 MAC) vs. Miami (6-10, 1-2 MAC) January 12 | Muncie, Ind. | Worthen Arena | 11 a.m. ET Opening tip: – Ball State is looking to get back on the winning circuit after falling 76-83 to Toledo Wednesday night at Savage Arena. Ball State placed four in double digits with Mary Kiefer leads the way with a season-best 19 points. sophomore Ally Becki chipped in 17 points while teammate Thelma Dis Agustsdottir had 14 points. Rounding out the double digits was Redshirt Senior Anna Clephane with 11. – Saturday’s game against Miami marks the 71st time in the program’s history that the two schools have met the RedHawks who lead the all-time series 40-30. Ball State won the 2021 two game series over Miami by beating the RedHawks 85-82 at Worthen Arena on January 27, 2021 and then again at Oxford, Ohio 79-77 on February 13, 2021. In their only game in 2022 , the Cardinals recorded a 67-64 victory against thee RedHawks at Worthen Arena January 24. Ball State has won four of its last five games against Miami. — Miami recovered from a double-digit deficit in the second half to stun Kent State 84-76 in overtime Wednesday night at Millett Hall. Ivy Wolf scored a game-high 25 points for the RedHawks, while Peyton Scott added 22 points, seven rebounds and seven steals before fouling late in the fourth quarter. Amani Freeman contributed 15 points and a game-high nine rebounds, while Maddi Cluse added 12 points. Sierra Morrow scored all of her six points in overtime and had six blocks (one shy of the school record). – Since the 1989-90 season, the Cardinals have won 20 of their last 30 games against the RedHawks. Of all Ball State women’s basketball coaches, Brady Sallee holds the best record over Miami at 11-1. – It may be cold outside, but the Cardinals tend to get hot in the month of January under 11th-year head coach Brady Sallee . Sallee has an overall record of 52-28 (.650) in the month of January dating back to his first season in 2012-13. When BSU scores 80+, we win: If the Cardinals score 80+ points this season, it will result in a win for Ball State. The Cardinals are 8-0 as they reach the 80-point plateau with wins over Indiana University East (105-51), Butler (84-68), Utah State (80-55), Western Kentucky (82-76), Saint Louis (85-51), Tarleton State (80-77), Chicago State (119-53), and Bowling Green (81-73). Quick Facts: – Red Shirt senior Anna Clephane has 983 points for her career and needs just 17 points to become the 10th player under Brady Sallee to reach the milestone of 1,000 points. Clephane is first on the team with an average score of 12.9 points per game. – Sophomore Mary Kiefer has proven to be a great defenseman for the Cardinals. She currently ranks 12th all time in blocked shots with 72 and has a total of 24 so far this season. Kiefer averages 1.4 blocks per game. – Graduate senior Thelma Dis Agustsdottir has found her rhythm behind the arc again as she currently leads the team with 47 threes so far this season. Agustsdottir has a total of 265 career three-pointers and ranks fourth all-time. She needs one more to move up to third, currently held by former Cardinal Jill Morrison (2013-17) with 266 3-pointers. East West home is best: John E. Worthen Arena has been very good to the Cardinals over the past decade. Ball State holds a record of 165-85 (.653) at Worthen Arena from 2004 to present. Over 11 seasons Brady Sallee compiled a 100-50 (.658) record at Worthen Arena. His best season at home was in 2017-18 when the Cardinals went 15-3 in Muncie. So far this season, the Cardinals are undefeated 7-0 at home. Sallee series against Miami 2012-13: Ball State 62, Miami 59 2013-14: Ball State 80, Miami 70 2014-15: Ball State 72, Miami 41 2014-15: Ball State 72, Miami 55 2015-16: Ball State 66, Miami 41 2016-17: Ball State 81, Miami 60 2017-18: Ball State 86, Miami 61 2018-19: Miami 60, Ball State 57 2019:20: Ball State 80, Miami 63 2020-21: Ball State 85, Miami 82 2020-21: Ball State 79, Miami 77 2021-22: Ball State 67, Miami 64

