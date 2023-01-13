Sports
Cricket Australia chief defends withdrawal from Afghanistan series | ‘Basic human rights are not politics’ | Cricket news
Human rights are not politics, Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley stated as he defended the decision to withdraw from the ODI series against Afghanistan following criticism from the Afghanistan Cricket Board and their players.
On Thursday, Australia pulled out of their three-match series against Afghanistan, which was set to take place in March in the United Arab Emirates, citing the Taliban’s decision to impose further restrictions on the education of women and girls.
The Afghan cricket board described the decision as “unfair” and “pathetic” in an angry response, while spinner Rashid Khan added that he was considering his future in the Big Bash League, writing on Twitter: “Cricket! The country’s only hope. Keep politics out of it.”
The battle of words between the two nations’ cricket governing bodies continued on Friday, as Hockley said: “Basic human rights are not politics. It’s clearly a very challenging and sad situation.
“We have not taken this decision lightly and have consulted widely, including with our government.
“We hoped to play the series and have had regular consultations with the Afghanistan Cricket Board, but announcements made by the Taliban in late November and late December led to our decision to withdraw from these games.”
The decision was also supported by the Australian government, with Sports Minister Anika Wells writing on Twitter: “The Australian Government welcomes @CricketAus’s decision to withdraw from the upcoming one-day international series for men against Afghanistan, following the increasing oppression of women by the Taliban. and the rights of girls.”
‘Rashid will always be welcome in the BBL’
Afghanistan has been under Taliban control since August 2021 and restrictions have been imposed on women’s rights, including in December when a ban on women attending university was announced.
Girls have previously been banned from high school, and they have also been barred from parks and gyms.
Justifying its decision on Thursday, Cricket Australia condemned the move to ban women from universities, a policy announced by the Taliban in November 2022.
“This decision follows the recent announcement by the Taliban of further restrictions on the education and employment of women and girls and their access to parks and gyms,” Cricket Australia said in a statement.
In response, the Afghanistan Cricket Board described the move as “unfair and unexpected”, adding: “The decision to withdraw from playing the upcoming ODI series against Afghanistan is unfair and unexpected and will negatively affect on the development and growth of cricket in Afghanistan, as well as the love and passion of the Afghan people for the game will be affected.”
Rashid plays franchise cricket with the Adelaide Strikers and has expressed his support for women in Afghanistan, but criticized Australia’s decision to pull out of the series, while his international teammate Naveen-ul-Haq said he will not be playing in the BBL “until they stop. these childish decisions”.
“We recognize and applaud the comments made by Rashid Khan and other Afghan cricketers who condemned the Taliban’s decision to ban women from universities at the time,” Hockley added.
“Rashid will always be welcome in the BBL. We remain committed to growing the game for women and men around the world and hope that improved conditions for women and girls in Afghanistan mean that we can bilaterally be able to resume cricket.”
Afghanistan is the only ICC member not to have a women’s team.
