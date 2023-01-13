Michigan Football loses EDGE Eyabi Okie to NCAA transfer portal





He was just coming into his own and becoming a star in Ann Arbor. Now it seems that he is on his way to his fourth school. After arriving late and coming into training camp, edge rusher Eyabi Okie became a fan favorite. The former five-star recruit who was the No. 3 player in the 2018 recruiting class started at Alabama, before moving on to Houston and then UT Martin. His troubled past seemed to be behind him with Michigan football, and he became not only a fan favorite, but apparently in the locker room as well. Buy Wolverines tickets It was thought Michigan really needed him in 2023, but it looks like he’s headed for the transfer portal. .@247SportsPortal confirms that #Michigan edge Eyabi Okie entered the NCAA Transfer Portal: https://t.co/RiZoKJ5x6P pic.twitter.com/k2kcQXDJXd — Steve Lorenz (@TremendousUM) January 12, 2023 Okie’s high school coach, Biff Poggi, who brought him to Ann Arbor, did not take the Charlotte job until late in the season. More on this story as it develops.

