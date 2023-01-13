‘Human rights are not politics’: Cricket Australia chief defends withdrawal decision | Cricket news







Australia has withdrawn from the series of three matches scheduled for March in the United Arab Emirates, citing further restrictions by the Taliban on the education and employment of women and girls.

The Taliban-led Afghan government last month banned women from attending universities. Girls have been banned from high school since March. They are also barred from parks and gyms. NEW DELHI: CEO of Cricket Australia (CA). Nick Hockley on Friday defended the Australian men’s team’s decision to withdraw from one-day international (ODI) series against Afghanistan. CA made the unilateral decision on the women’s rights issue on Thursday, but faced sharp criticism over the withdrawal.Australia has withdrawn from the series of three matches scheduled for March in the United Arab Emirates, citing further restrictions by the Taliban on the education and employment of women and girls.The Taliban-led Afghan government last month banned women from attending universities. Girls have been banned from high school since March. They are also barred from parks and gyms. The decision was not taken well by many, especially the Afghan Cricket Board (ACB) and their players. CA’s statement to withdraw ODIs for Afghanistan is unfair and unexpected ACB is extremely disappointed by the pathetic https://t.co/ShNiCputv6 — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) 1673524578000 The ACB described the decision as “unfair” and “pathetic” in an angry response while spinner Rashid Khan said he was thinking about his future in Australia’s Big Bash competition ( BBL ) and wrote on Twitter: “Cricket! The country’s only hope. Keep politics out of it.” Cricket! The country’s only hope. Keep politics out. @CricketAus @BBL @ACBofficials https://t.co/ZPpvOBetPJ — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) 1673527416000 “Basic human rights are not politics,” Hockley said in defense of the decision.

“Obviously it is a very challenging and sad situation. We have not taken this decision lightly and consulted widely, including with our government. We hoped to play the series and have had regular consultations with the Afghanistan Cricket Board, although announcements from the Taliban have been made late November and the end of December led to our decision to withdraw from these matches,” added Hockley.

Rashid, who plays for the Adelaide Strikers, has previously expressed his support for women in Afghanistan since the Taliban took control. His international teammate Naveen-ul-Haq said he will not play in the BBL “until they stop making these childish decisions”. time to say they won’t participate in big bash after this until they stop making these childish decisions so they do https://t.co/v3BKUdFXM2 — Naveen ul Haq Murid (@imnaveenulhaq) 1673505490000 In response to Rashid’s threat, Hockley said: “We recognize and applaud the comments made by Rashid Khan and other Afghan cricketers at the time condemning the Taliban’s decision to ban women from universities. Rashid will always be welcome in the BBL.

“We remain committed to supporting the growth of the game for women and men around the world and hope that improved conditions for women and girls in Afghanistan mean we can resume bilateral cricket in the not-too-distant future,” concluded the CA chief.

(With input from agencies)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/sports/cricket/news/human-rights-are-not-politics-cricket-australia-chief-defends-withdrawal-decision/articleshow/96958097.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos