Texas HS football coach suspended after alleged 300 push-up practice that left players hospitalized





A Texas high school football coach has been suspended after an off-season workout that reportedly required athletes to do nearly 400 push-ups, resulting in the hospitalization of several players. Now the school is enlisting an independent third party to determine exactly what happened. Rockwall-Heath High School principal Todd Bradford sent a letter to parents on Tuesday explaining that the school may take action beyond the independent investigation and administrative leave of coach John Harrell. The letter stated that the event took place on Friday but did not come to the attention of the schools until three days later. The letter warned parents to watch for symptoms such as the inability to bend or straighten arms, sharp arm pain and dark urine. A parent, who reportedly declined to be identified for fear of retaliation, told WFAA that her son had been hospitalized and diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis. The stress-induced muscle disorder can damage cells and, in severe cases, cause kidney damage or even failure. That parent claimed that her son had to do 300 to 400 push-ups while another told Fox 4 that it was 300 in an hour, with no break or water. Brady Luff, a captain for the team, defended Harrell, saying the workout was “no different in intensity than any workout we’ve done before”. “Our motto, it’s number 16. Sixteen ball games to win a championship. We do these workouts and it’s all about discipline. If we do them right, we move on. If not, we do 16 push-ups ,” Luff said. He claimed that players could have chosen to get water “between reps” or even chosen not to do the workout. Similar incidents at the collegiate level In 2011, the University of Iowa hospitalized 13 football players with the same condition during off-season training. The university reached a $15,000 settlement with one of those players. 2017, three University of Oregon players were hospitalized after training some players had to do push-ups, squats, sit-ups and a plank for up to an hour. Offensive lineman Doug Brenner was confirmed to have rhabdomyolysis, and Oregon suspended its then-new football strength and conditioning coach for a month without pay. Story continues In 2022, Brenner sued the NCAA for $100 million, claiming the condition caused permanent damage to his kidneys and reduced his life expectancy by about 10 years. Brenner lost the lawsuit, but reached a $500,000 settlement with Oregon. Recently, five Concordia University Chicago basketball players were sent to the hospital after intense circuit training on Dec. 31. Coach Steve Kollar was reportedly temporarily removed after training. A Texas high school football coach has been suspended after players were hospitalized during practice. (Photo by Timothy T. Ludwig/Getty Images)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sports.yahoo.com/texas-hs-football-coach-suspended-after-alleged-300-push-up-workout-left-players-hospitalized-201813179.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos