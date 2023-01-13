Kwon denies Draper reaching Adelaide final | ATP tour

Soonwoo Kwon delivered a high-quality display of baseline hits at the Adelaide International 2 on Friday, where he clinched a spot in the championship game with a 7-6(6), 6-7(2), 6-3 semi-final victory against Jack Draper .

The South Korean, who lost to Draper as a qualifier in Adelaide last week, would miss out on this week’s ATP 250 after losing to Tomas Machac in the final round of qualifying. But after finding himself in the draw, he immediately avenged his loss to Machac in the opening round before beating second seed Pablo Carreno Busta and Mikael Ymer to reach the final four.

It was a really tough game today,” Kwon said when asked how he had carried on in his two hour and 45 minute fight with Draper in the heat of Adelaide. “I’m just really happy to win today… Last week he played really well so I just tried to enjoy this game and try to be positive. I tried to be more aggressive.

Key to Kwon’s victory in a riveting semi-final encounter was his consistent, clean ball attack from the baseline, especially from his forehand wing. The world number 84 hit 44 winners to his opponents 36, and he also excelled when he came under pressure on serve. Kwon saved nine of the ten break points he faced en route to tying his ATP Head2Head series with Draper at 1-1.

Having recouped Draper, he is through to his second ATP Tour final following his 2021 title run in Astana (then Nur-Sultan). Kwon is the first lucky loser to reach the final in Adelaide’s tournament history, with six editions of the event played since 2020.

Kwon awaits home favorite and 2022 Adelaide International 2 champion Thanasi Kokkinakis or fourth seed Roberto Bautista Agut in Saturday’s championship game.