India vs Spain Hockey World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch | Hockey





The biggest competition in Hockey – the 2023 FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup, kicks off on Friday, January 13. India’s men’s hockey team plays against Spain to kick-start their campaign in the marquee tournament. A total of 16 countries take part in the extravaganza and they are divided into four groups of four teams each. Group A consists of Australia, South Africa, France, Argentina. While Belgium, Japan, Korea and Germany are in Group B. Group C consists of the Netherlands, Chile, Malaysia and New Zealand. While India, Wales, Spain and England are in Group D. Harmanpreet Singh is the captain of the Indian team and they are one of the favorites this time around. Having won a silver medal in the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games and a bronze medal in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the Indian team is very confident ahead of the big event. They would like to top their pool, as it ensures direct qualification to the quarter-finals. Also read | India wants to end the long wait for the Hockey World Cup title Meanwhile, Spain is ranked number 8 in the world and is a tough opponent to beat. No. 6 ranked India has a lead on paper but they will need to put in a great performance to beat the Spaniards. All eyes will be on goalkeeper Sreejesh Raveendran, defenders Jarmanpreet Singh and Amit Rohidas, midfielders Manpreet Singh, Akashdeep Singh and striker Mandeep Singh. India have only won the continental tournament once in 1975 and will try to turn their fortunes around as hosts this time around. Here are the live streaming details: When will the India vs Spain Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 match take place? The match between India and Spain for the 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup will take place on Friday 13 January. Where will India vs Spain Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 match be played? The match between India and Spain for the 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup will be played at Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, Rourkela. What time does India vs Spain Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 match start? The match between India and Spain for the 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup kicks off at 7:00 PM IST. Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Spain Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 match? The 2023 India vs Spain Men’s Hockey World Cup match will be broadcast on the Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD TV channels in India. Where can I watch India vs Spain Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 live streaming? The live streaming of the 2023 India vs Spain Men’s Hockey World Cup game is available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

