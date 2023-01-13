DeBeau, Kozal selected by Portland Thorns FC in 2023 NWSL Draft

KOZAL’S ATHLETE BIO

2022: Became the second Michigan State women’s soccer player to be named an All-American by United Soccer Coaches repeatedly, earning first-team laurels Was the first Spartan in program history to be named a semifinalist for the MAC Hermann Trophy, the highest honor in collegiate football her second consecutive Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Year honor and became Michigan State’s first unanimous selection for the award, earning a spot as an All-Big Ten First Team representative in the process. .. Recorded a single-season MSU record for goalkeeper wins with 17 … Started in goal in all 23 games for Green & White, 63 saves against just 15 goals allowed for an astronomical goals-against average of 0.808 Notched 10 shutouts on the season in addition to two more combined shutouts Made her season debut and started at Bowling Green, scored a three-save shutout (8/18) Earned her second consecutive complete game shutout in Cincinnati (8/21) Named Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Week on 8/30 next for her wins over CMU and Binghamton…Published a season high eight saves in 90 minutes against Arkansas (9/4)…Shutout four saves in Illinois’ 3-0 rout to open Big Ten game (9/18)…Pulled a shutout of five saves in the scoreless tie against Iowa (22/9) Had a historic seven saves performance highlighted by NCAA Soccer social media channels in a 2-1 bout of then -No. 6 Penn State on the road (9/29) Earned another complete game shutout against Maryland on the road (10/2) Earned her second Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Week award of the season after her performances against the Nittany Lions and Terrapins .. Logged seven and eight season shutouts against Michigan and Indiana (9/10, 10/13) Ended the regular season with two more shutouts at Ohio State and at home against Rutgers (20/10, 23/10), finishing a league record in both single-season and career B1G Player of the Week awards in the process Sent the top-seeded Spartans to the Big Ten Tournament Championship game for the first time in program history … Stood guard between the posts as MSU a record for single-season program wins (17), helping the Green-White reach the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the third time in school history… Became the second Spartan named to the MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List in the program histories Named United Soccer Coaches Goalkeeper to Watch and Big Ten Player to Watch ahead of the season Earned recognition as a CSC Academic All-District selection and First Team United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-American, as well as an Academic All-Big Ten honoree .

Fall 2021: Quickly made a name for herself as one of the best goalkeepers in the league and was honored as Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Year in her junior season. ) Spent every minute of every game in goal for the Spartans, totaling 1,680 minutes of play Earned seven shutout wins for Green and White, sixth most in Spartan history Had a career-low 13 goals conceded for a goals-against .70 average A career total of 81 saves, averaging 4.5 saves per game Led the Big Ten in save percentage with 86.2 percent accuracy on goal Was second in the league in goals-versus-average and saves per game with 4 .41, and third in recorded shutouts Named Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Week twice (September 21 and 10/12) after shutout performance… Earned Big Ten Preseason Player to Watch honors Named the Big Ten Goalkeeper of the year and to the All-Big Ten First Team Earned United Soccer Coaches All-Region and All-America honors CoSIDA Academic All-District … United Soccer Coaches First Team Scholar All-American and Academic A ll-Big Ten selection.

2020-21: Started in all 12 games, with one shutout. Ended the season with a total of 54 saves and a GAA of 1.85. Had seven season-high saves (.500 save%) vs. Michigan (3/13) had six saves in a 2-0 shutout victory over Nebraska (2/25) Also had six saves in the next game, vs. Minnesota (3/1) Total five saves at Purdue (3/31) and vs. Ohio State (4/3) Matched its season high with seven saves in the season finale vs. Rutgers (4/8) … Academic All-Big Ten and Big Ten Distinguished Scholar.

2019: Started in all 19 games, with five shutouts … Ended the season with 79 saves in total and a 1.52 GAA Made three saves vs. Utah Valley (8/22) and three saves vs. Marshall (8/25) … Earned her first career shutout vs. Eastern Michigan (29/8) … Then had a career-high five saves vs. Butler (9/5) … Earned her second career shutout vs. Detroit Mercy (8/9). .. Made four saves in the team’s 3-2 overtime victory vs. Bowling Green (9/12) … Earned her third shutout of the season on the road at Oakland (9/15) … Had a new career-high six saves in the first half vs. No. 23 Penn State (9/22) … Earned her fourth shutout in the team’s first conference win of the season against Purdue (9/29) … Earned her fifth shutout in a tie with Minnesota, leading to another Made career-high nine saves (10/3) … Had a new career-high 11 saves against No. 16 Michigan (10/19) Had three saves in season finale vs. No. 16 Michigan. Indiana (10/30) … Big Ten Distinguished Scholar and Academic All-Big Ten.

2018: Don’t compete.

Prior to MSU: Three-year letter winner in football and basketball… Three-time All-District, two-time All-Conference and All-Region selection, and All-State honorable mention one year… Helped Forest Hills to a co-conference championship, district championship, regional championship, and was runner-up in the state her junior year…District and regional championship in her sophomore year and runner-up in the state…Conference champion her freshman year…Elected soccer team captain her junior year and was a two-year captain of the basketball team…State Cup champion in three consecutive years as a member of Midwest United FC…Also a member of the Midwest United Development Academy..and runner-up in the national championship in 2017.