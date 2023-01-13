100% goalkeeper batter’ Bharat ready to step in for Pant

PICTURE: Andhra wicketkeeper KS Bharat will replace Rishabh Pant in the test squad for the four-match series against Australia next month. Photo: BCCI

Wicketkeeper batsman KS Bharat, who will make his test debut against Australia next month, said he is ready to fill in for injured Rishabh Pant and also be a looter like him if the situation demands.

Pant is a proven match winner in Tests, who has changed the complexion of games from a hopeless situation. Most recently, his counter-attacks played an important role in India’s 2-0 test series victory in Bangladesh.

India will surely miss the pants in the four Tests against Australia after the southpaw suffered an unfortunate accident last month. This has opened up an opportunity for Bharat, who has had to sit on the sidelines since being part of the national set-up in recent years.

The modern game requires the wicket-keeper to be a skilled batsman and Bharat props himself to excel in both departments.

“I’ve always thought of myself as 100 percent goalkeeper and 100 percent hitter. I don’t think of myself as a 70 percent hitter or a 30 percent goalkeeper. When I walk on the field I’m as good as a lead-off hitter and if I stay I think that I am the best goalkeeper no matter the circumstances or circumstances.

“Faith has been the biggest factor for me,” said the 29-year-old after day three of the Rani Trophy match between Andhra and Delhi in New Delhi on Friday. He gave a glimpse of his hitting prowess with a fine stroke of 80, his 27th fifty in first-class cricket, apart from nine hundred, including a triple barrel.

Bharat is unsure if he will be part of the playing XI for the first Test against Australia in Nagpur next month, but he has absolute clarity on how to approach his game at every level.

“Whatever the game demands, you have to go the extra mile. You can’t say you’re just a T20 specialist or can play one way. I’ve been lucky enough to understand that from a young age.”

If he can deflect attacks, he can also produce a dead defense to secure a draw, the Andhra man said.

“If there’s a test match to be drawn and I need to bat for four straight hours then I have to do that or if the team is chasing on day four and needs 100 from 10 overs then I need to bat at that batting rate so that the team is there benefits.

“At the end of the day we play to win, there is no safe game. If the game requires you to score 10 runs per over (in the longer format) then you have to.”

Bharat also added that staying at different tracks in Ranji Trophy has prepared him for the toughest challenges.

“I always look up to this challenge. Ranji is a preparation phase for the next level. I’d like to keep a full day or two so you’re tested to the max. If it’s the 120th I’d love to catch a catch.

“If something happens everywhere you’re definitely in the game, but wickets like this where nothing happens (like here at Kotla) and a game-changing moment comes your way, you have to be on your toes to catch it,” he added.