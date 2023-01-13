Football adds three Power-5 transfers for 2023 – LSU





BATON ROUGE Three highly acclaimed transfers from Power 5 programs have joined the LSU football team, head coach Brian Kelly announced Thursday. The three recent additions to the Tiger roster are Ohio State cornerback JK Johnson, Syracuse cornerback Duce Chestnut, and Texas edge rusher Ovie Oghoufo. All three players will enroll at LSU for the spring semester. LSU’s 2023 roster now includes 10 transfers, along with its freshman signing class of 25 players. Johnson joins the Tigers after two seasons at Ohio State, appearing in 15 games, starting five of them in 2022. Johnson played high school football for LSU cornerbacks coach Robert Steeples at De Smet in St. Louis, Missouri. In two years with the Buckeyes, Johnson recorded 22 tackles, including a career-high five in a win over Northwestern in 2022. Johnson was ranked high school top 50 nationally and the consensus No. 1 prep player in Missouri for the Class of 2021. A Freshman All-American with Syracuse in 2021, Chestnut joins the Tigers after starting all 24 games of his Syracuse career at cornerback. He earned third-team All-ACC and also placed runner-up for ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year. In two years with the Orange, he scored 83 tackles, 13 passes defensed and four interceptions, one of which he returned 28 yards for a touchdown against Wagner in 2022. Oghoufo played in Texas for two years after starting his career playing for Brian Kelly at Notre Dame. He started 20 games in Texas and was named to the Big 12 Commissioners Honor Roll twice. In two years with the Longhorns, Oghoufo was credited with 96 tackles, 14.0 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.

