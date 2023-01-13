App State Tennis opens with No. 2 UNC, Lees-McRae





BOONE, NC App State Tennis opens its Spring 2023 season this weekend with a Saturday road game at No. 2 North Carolina (2 p.m.), followed by a Sunday home opener against Lees-McRae (3 p.m. at the Deer Valley Racquet Club). In her third season as head coach Ashleigh Antal welcomes the first-team All-Sun Belt roster Helena Jansen among seven returnees. The others are Erika Dodridge , Brooke Gruber , Emily Murphy , Virginia Pogi , Ryan-Bovey wheel and Perry Tippins . The 2023 team also has four freshman newcomers Riley Collins freshman Savannah Dada-Mascoll sophomore Brooke Demerath (via Utah State) and senior Maggie pate (via Furman). Fall tournament highlights included Murphy and Pate teaming up to win the doubles consolation draw and Murphy capturing the singles consolation draw at the ITA Regionals in Winston-Salem, NC. Charleston Southern and Queens. At Greensboro, Jansen and Pate had the most points in their singles competition, while Ryan-Bovey and Collins finished top of their doubles. Jansen made the All-Sun Belt first team in singles last spring after going undefeated against conference opponents and finishing the regular season with six straight singles wins and an overall record of 15-7. Murphy, in her first season after moving from Iowa State, led the team in doubles with 10. After this weekend, the Mountaineers are on the road for seven consecutive doubles before opening the Sun Belt Conference game at home to Arkansas State on March 11. Follow all the action this season on Twitter (@AppWTennis), Instagram (@appwtennis) and appstatesports.com.

