Sports
Kentucky-South Carolina Postgame Quotes – British Athletics
Kentucky Women’s Basketball Postgame Quotes
Kentucky v South Carolina
Memorial Coliseum Lexington, Ky.
January 12, 2023
British head coach Kyra Elzy
About Kennedy Cambridge’s impact on the game
I like Ken. You know, what she brings is that dog mentality, she brings us emotional energy and defensive intensity. And the thing with Ken, she just wants to win. She knows her role and she stars in it. She’s not coming in to score 20. She knows she’s going to give us busy play and rebounds. Hitting a shot is a bonus. But we need what she brings – the energy.
About Maddie Scherr’s performance
So proud of Maddie. You know, she and I had a conversation – it’s funny – I wanted to set her free. She pushed and I was like, Maddie, don’t worry about scoring. I was like: facilitating, putting us on an attack, playing hard. If it feels right, go for it. If not, don’t worry about it. We don’t need you to score. That was right before Georgia, and she’s been scoring ever since. I have to keep telling her: Don’t worry about scoring! But I’m so proud of our point guards, period. Jada Walker – she came in too. I thought she set the tone to drive to the edge. We really challenged her to play on two feet, spread the floor and finish balanced. I really thought she set the tone for us offensively. But I thought our point guards were phenomenal. We also took a step forward offensively when Robyn Benton got that second offense. A few games ago, we couldn’t keep together offensively, and we held onto the rope while she was gone. So that is progress.
About the impact of the fans in the game
That’s big. I want to give BBN a big shout-out. Even in difficult times. It was in there electric (Memorial Coliseum) tonight. I don’t remember who the shot hit, but it was like an explosion. That’s the energy we need and they feed on it, our players deserve it. The result is still not what we want, we’ll get there, but it’s very important for us to have fans who still support us on this journey.
About how the UK will move on after this match
We want to win. We want to win. Our staff and I have to find a way to keep their confidence up, to keep their morale up. So I just talked to them about the positives. You have shown what you are good at for three quarters of a time against the number one in the country. It was clear that they made the run in the fourth. We can learn from that. But that kind of heart, intensity and I thought that was the most confidence we played with. If we can take those into our next games and learn from our experiences.
About Jada Walker’s injury
I think she just swept aside. Jada is tough. She was still walking and talking, so I feel like we’re in good shape.
Kentucky Women’s Basketball Postgame Quotes
Kentucky v South Carolina
Memorial Coliseum Lexington, Ky.
January 12, 2023
british player quotes
#22, Maddie Scherr, Jr., G
About the difference of the foul in the past two games
Just keep shooting at it. You know I know they’ll fall eventually. That’s what happens you know, just keep shooting. I got all the encouragement from my coaches and teammates to keep shooting the ball. So that’s what really got me there.
On the 16-0 run in the first quarter
I think it was just our mindset going into the game. Obviously no one let us choose to win that game. We had nothing to lose and everything to gain. We went there and executed it really well. We hit shots and more importantly we got stops on the other side. We rattled them and they turned it around a few times. We just let them get too comfortable. I think definitely late in the fourth quarter. Our mindset definitely goes into that game. We wanted to win and we knew we could win. Unfortunately they are a great team and have taken too much advantage of our mistakes.
About what the difference was for her, as the team looked different in many different ways
Just stick together. It’s such a journey and it’s been a very hard journey. You know, like I said last time, not everyone shot well on the same night. I think we all had a better shooting night tonight, that’s our team. That is what we are capable of. So just stick together and remember like, Hey, stick with the short memory and keep going after these teams, regardless of whether it’s the number one team in the country.
Whether Robyn (Benton) was out after seven minutes in the first quarter helped or forced her to be more aggressive
I wouldn’t say it made me more aggressive or not more aggressive. I think it was just the opportunities I saw. It could have been different if Robyn had been there too, I think I’d probably have more chances if Robyn was there too, so that’s probably what I’d say.
#3 Kennedy Cambridge, Fr., G
About how she has influenced this game at the moment
I think it’s just basketball. Were all here to play basketball. I don’t care what class you’re in, I don’t care what class I’m in. I mean, we’re all here to win. And it’s coming. We are going to win.
|
Sources
2/ https://ukathletics.com/news/2023/01/12/kentucky-south-carolina-postgame-quotes-3/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Kentucky-South Carolina Postgame Quotes – British Athletics
- 5 things to know before the stock market opens on Friday January 13
- OpenAI Monetizes ChatGPT Immediately, Opens Waiting List
- Reviews | Kellyanne Conway: the arguments for and against Trump
- Pathaan To Animal: 5 Most Anticipated A-Lister Stars Of 2023 | Bollywood A Lister 2023
- Earth Action: Take a fashion quiz
- mag lite. 4.7 earthquake – Eastern Mediterranean, 94 km south of Heraklion, Crete, Greece
- No, China has not changed its approach to Iran Asia Times
- Turkish prosecutors to investigate Erdogan effigy incident in Sweden: state media
- Lessons from Hollywood movies
- Google Cloud restructures go-to-market team, top US sales exec retires
- US deficit widens by $85 billion in December