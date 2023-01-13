Kentucky-South Carolina Postgame Quotes – British Athletics

Kentucky Women’s Basketball Postgame Quotes

Kentucky v South Carolina

Memorial Coliseum Lexington, Ky.

January 12, 2023

British head coach Kyra Elzy

About Kennedy Cambridge’s impact on the game

I like Ken. You know, what she brings is that dog mentality, she brings us emotional energy and defensive intensity. And the thing with Ken, she just wants to win. She knows her role and she stars in it. She’s not coming in to score 20. She knows she’s going to give us busy play and rebounds. Hitting a shot is a bonus. But we need what she brings – the energy.

About Maddie Scherr’s performance

So proud of Maddie. You know, she and I had a conversation – it’s funny – I wanted to set her free. She pushed and I was like, Maddie, don’t worry about scoring. I was like: facilitating, putting us on an attack, playing hard. If it feels right, go for it. If not, don’t worry about it. We don’t need you to score. That was right before Georgia, and she’s been scoring ever since. I have to keep telling her: Don’t worry about scoring! But I’m so proud of our point guards, period. Jada Walker – she came in too. I thought she set the tone to drive to the edge. We really challenged her to play on two feet, spread the floor and finish balanced. I really thought she set the tone for us offensively. But I thought our point guards were phenomenal. We also took a step forward offensively when Robyn Benton got that second offense. A few games ago, we couldn’t keep together offensively, and we held onto the rope while she was gone. So that is progress.

About the impact of the fans in the game

That’s big. I want to give BBN a big shout-out. Even in difficult times. It was in there electric (Memorial Coliseum) tonight. I don’t remember who the shot hit, but it was like an explosion. That’s the energy we need and they feed on it, our players deserve it. The result is still not what we want, we’ll get there, but it’s very important for us to have fans who still support us on this journey.

About how the UK will move on after this match

We want to win. We want to win. Our staff and I have to find a way to keep their confidence up, to keep their morale up. So I just talked to them about the positives. You have shown what you are good at for three quarters of a time against the number one in the country. It was clear that they made the run in the fourth. We can learn from that. But that kind of heart, intensity and I thought that was the most confidence we played with. If we can take those into our next games and learn from our experiences.

About Jada Walker’s injury

I think she just swept aside. Jada is tough. She was still walking and talking, so I feel like we’re in good shape.

Kentucky Women’s Basketball Postgame Quotes

Kentucky v South Carolina

Memorial Coliseum Lexington, Ky.

January 12, 2023

british player quotes

#22, Maddie Scherr, Jr., G

About the difference of the foul in the past two games

Just keep shooting at it. You know I know they’ll fall eventually. That’s what happens you know, just keep shooting. I got all the encouragement from my coaches and teammates to keep shooting the ball. So that’s what really got me there.

On the 16-0 run in the first quarter

I think it was just our mindset going into the game. Obviously no one let us choose to win that game. We had nothing to lose and everything to gain. We went there and executed it really well. We hit shots and more importantly we got stops on the other side. We rattled them and they turned it around a few times. We just let them get too comfortable. I think definitely late in the fourth quarter. Our mindset definitely goes into that game. We wanted to win and we knew we could win. Unfortunately they are a great team and have taken too much advantage of our mistakes.

About what the difference was for her, as the team looked different in many different ways

Just stick together. It’s such a journey and it’s been a very hard journey. You know, like I said last time, not everyone shot well on the same night. I think we all had a better shooting night tonight, that’s our team. That is what we are capable of. So just stick together and remember like, Hey, stick with the short memory and keep going after these teams, regardless of whether it’s the number one team in the country.

Whether Robyn (Benton) was out after seven minutes in the first quarter helped or forced her to be more aggressive

I wouldn’t say it made me more aggressive or not more aggressive. I think it was just the opportunities I saw. It could have been different if Robyn had been there too, I think I’d probably have more chances if Robyn was there too, so that’s probably what I’d say.

#3 Kennedy Cambridge, Fr., G

About how she has influenced this game at the moment

I think it’s just basketball. Were all here to play basketball. I don’t care what class you’re in, I don’t care what class I’m in. I mean, we’re all here to win. And it’s coming. We are going to win.