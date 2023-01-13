Coding to Decoding Cricket Laws: When Ranji Trophy Got Its First Female Umpire

Players kept calling me sir for a while before correcting to madam, says N Janani of her first day as Ranji Trophy referee for the Railways vs Tripura game in Surat on Tuesday. It wasn’t just about these misplaced honorary titles; the 36-year-old also battled an old stereotype: that women didn’t fully understand the nuances of the game.

They would try to check if I did indeed know the rules. They are not used to seeing female umpires. In a close call they asked: Are you sure it’s a bat and not a bone bye?’ — hoping to sow some doubt in my mind. But once they figure out that you’re confident, they’ll continue the game. Now that there are three of us, they’ll get used to us.

This week Janani, along with Vrindha Rathi and V Gayathri, was part of the first batch of female referees to perform in the Ranji matches. Bored of her desk job in the first week, the one-time IT professional had to make a long, arduous journey to break through cricket’s male bastion. And when it happened, minutes before the start of the match at Surat’s Lalbhai Contractor stadium, there were “butterflies in her stomach”.

Janani didn’t even get much time to enjoy the moment as the play started from the end where she served. Just after I said Let’s play, I froze for a moment. And from the fourth ball there was a loud call for a lbw which shook me up a bit and from then on it was just normal routine, says the umpire who sits on the panel of the International Cricket Council.

The night before her debut, Janani hardly slept. And even when she woke up and reached the ground, she felt the pressure. To be honest, it’s just a different game. I already umped an international match (India vs Australia womens T20I last month), but for some reason I would put myself under pressure. I was nervous when I walked in, Janani told The Indian Express.

But once in the middle, players noticed that Janani rarely succumbed to pressure, even when players made over-the-top appeals.

Compliments to the debuting referee for handling the match very well,” Railways captain Upendra Yadav told The Indian Express. However, when there was a close call or appeal, she handled it very well. Usually players with new umpires come up with tricks to trick them, try to take unscheduled drinking breaks, and so on. But since she has already played international matches, she knows the rules.

Although women’s cricket has made its mark in India, umpires, coaching and commentary are still largely reserved for men.

Janani says that once it was decided she would officiate these matches, she decided to put the players and herself at ease by attending practice sessions on the eve of the Ranji match.

Janani previously played in First Division matches in Chennai as well as Tamil Nadu Premier League matches. Once the players are comfortable, they don’t apply pressure. But sometimes, if they don’t get a decision their way, they try to apply some pressure and tend to go to the male referee. It happens the other way around in the women’s game where they come to female umpires when a male umpire is too strict.

For Janani, it is in many ways a dream that started way back in 2009. She majored in computer engineering and was hired by a reputable IT company as part of the on-campus placement process. But a 9 to 5 job was not something Janani had in mind for herself.

Every day while running JavaScript, on one of the tabs on my computer, I opened this website to check cricket scores. And since I didn’t like the job, I wanted to do something else. And because I was so passionate about cricket, I decided refereeing was what I wanted to do, Janani said.

In 2009, when the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association advertised the umpiring exam, Janani asked if she could apply. No, was the answer. Three years later, she got the same answer, but in 2015, the needle had shifted. The rejections were hard to accept because I was already tired of my IT job. In 2015 when I approached TNCA again they told me to go ahead and write the exam and they would call later. I attended the lessons and passed the exam. I also cleared the viva voice. Then I started school cricket and here I am now, says Janani, who quit her IT job in 2018.

From coding to decoding cricket laws and dealing with gender bias, it’s been quite a journey for Janani.