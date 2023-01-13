Ryan Williams first sophomore who Mr. Football won





Saraland’s wide receiver Ryan Williams was named Mr. Football at the Alabama Sports Writers Association football banquet Thursday in Montgomery. Williams is the first sophomore to win the award in its 41-year history. He also won Back of the Year in Class 6A. An Alabama commitment, Williams led the Spartans to a 14-1 record and their first-ever AHSAA state championship. He caught 88 passes for 1,641 yards with 24 touchdowns and rushed for 700 yards with 15 touchdowns on 57 carries. Williams totaled 2,647 all-purpose yards and 42 touchdowns. Williams is the third straight recipient to win Mr. Football wins, following Thompson’s Ryan Peppins in 2021 and Pinson Valley’s GaQuincy McKinstry in 2020. He is only the second underclassman to win the award, alongside Beauregard running back La’Damian Webb, who won in 2016. . The full list of backs and lineman of the year, as well as the 12-man Super All-State team, can be seen below: Mr. AMERICAN FOOTBALL:Alabama football 5-star commit Ryan Williams accounts for six TDs, Saraland tops Hillcrest AHSAA FOOTBALL:See the 2022 All-State teams as selected by the Alabama Sports Writers Association AHSAA FOOTBALL:How top recruits performed at Super 7 state championships Mister football Ryan Williams, Saraland Back of the year 7A: Peyton Floyd, Hewitt-Trussville 6A: Ryan Williams, Saraland 5A: Cole Blaylock, UMS-Wright 4A: Fluff Bothwell, Oneonta 3A: Jack Hayes, Piedmont 2A: Kamore Harris, B. B. Comer 1A: Alvin Henderson, Elba AISA: George Meyers, Lee-Scott Academy Lineman of the Year 7A: Peter Woods, Thompson 6A: Kelby Collins, Gardendale 5A: Zion Grady, Charles Henderson 4A: Ryqueze McElderry, Anniston 3A: Sterling Dixon, Mobile Christian 2A: Keldric Faulk, Highland House 1A: Bryston Dixon, Leroy AISA: Jack Gibson, Patrician Academy Super all states (top 12 players regardless of school classification) Ryan Williams, Saraland Peter Woods, Thompson Jack Hayes, Piedmont Earl Woods, Hueytown Fluff Bothwell, Oneonta Cole Gamble, Bergbeek Jacob Cornejo, Cherokee Co. Kelby Collins, Gardendale Bradyn Joiner, Auburn Jaquavious Russaw, Carver-Montgomery Hunter Osborne, Hewitt-Trussville Cole Blaylock, UMS-Wright All time Mr. Football winners 2022: Ryan Williams, Saraland, receiver 2021: Ryan Peppins, Thompson, receiver 2020: GaQuincy McKinstry, Pinson Valley, receiver/defensive back 2019: Kristian Story, Lanett, quarterback 2018: Bo Nix, Pinson Valley, quarterback 2017: Asa Martin, Austin, runs back 2016: LaDamian Webb, Beauregard, run back 2015: Tyler Johnston, Spanish Fort, quarterback 2014: Kerryon Johnson, Madison Academy, walks back 2013: Racean Thomas, Oxford, running back 2012: Jeremy Johnson, Carver-Montgomery, quarterback 2011: TJ Yeldon, Daphne, Run Back 2010: Jamal Golden, Wetumpka, quarterback 2009: Coty Blanchard, Cherokee County, quarterback 2008: Clint Moseley, Leroy quarterback 2007: Julio Jones, Foley wide receiver 2006: Prattville quarterback Larry Smith 2005: Andre Smith, Huffman, offensive lineman 2004: Jarod Bryant, Hoover, quarterback 2003: Chris Nickson, Pike County, quarterback 2002: JaMarcus Russell, Williamson, quarterback 2001: Brandon Cox, Hewitt-Trussville, quarterback 2000: Carnell Williams, Etowah, Run Back 1999: Cory Whisenant, Springville, runs back 1998: DeMarco McNeil, Blount, defensive lineman 1997: Mac Campbell, Alexandria, runs back 1996: Antoneyo Williams, Central Tuscaloosa, running back 1995: Gorman Thornton, Jeff Davis, Tight End 1994: Dawud Rasheed, Shades Valley, running back 1993: Thomas Banks, West Jefferson, runs back 1992: Freddie Kitchens, Etowah, quarterback 1991: Robert Davis, Homewood, running back 1990: David Palmer, Jackson-Olin wide, receiver 1989: Steven Coleman, Pike County, runs back 1988: Darrell “Lectron” Williams, Vigor, runs back 1987: Robert Jones, Parker, Runs Back 1986: Larry Ware, Lee-Montgomery, Runs Back 1985: Pierre Goode, Hazlewood, runs back 1984: Roderick Green, Gardendale, wide receiver 1983: Freddy Weygand, Emma Sansom, wide receiver 1982: Tommy Compton, Power, quarterback Jacob Shames can be reached by email at [email protected], by phone at 334-201-9117, and on Twitter @Jacob_Shames.

