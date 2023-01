Hockey World Cup 2023 Live Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch INDIA vs SPAIN Live?

World Cup Hockey India vs Spain: With a historic bronze medal at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, they are once again among the international elite. India will look for a podium finish in the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup for the first time in 48 years as they begin their campaign against Spain in a tight game here on Friday.

A medal in this showpiece will cement the claim that the game’s former giants have turned the corner in world hockey with eight Olympic golds. The country won bronze in the inaugural tournament in 1971 and took silver in the next edition in 1973. Ajit Pal Singh led the side to the title victory in 1975, but they have not even reached the semi-finals since then. From 1978 to 2014, India failed to progress beyond the group stage. 2023 FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup Live Telecast Details: Where can you watch the matches of the 2023 Hockey World Cup live? All Hockey World Cup 2023 matches will be broadcast live in India. TV channels Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD will broadcast the matches live. Where can you watch the live stream of the 2023 Hockey World Cup? Fans can livestream the 2023 Hockey World Cup via the Disney+ Hotstar app Where will the opening match of the 2023 Hockey World Cup between India and Spain be played? India takes on Spain at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela. What time does the game between India and Spain start? The match starts on Friday, January 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM. The selections: India: Abhishek, Surender Kumar, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (Captain), Lalit Upadhyay, Krishan Pathak, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, PR Sreejesh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Varun Kumar, Akashdeep Singh, Amit Rohidas (vice captain), Vivek Sagar Prasad and Sukhjeet Singh. Spain: Andreas Rafi, Alejandro Alonso, Cesar Curiel, Xavi Gispert, Borja Lacalle, lvaro Iglesias, Ignacio Rodrguez, Enrique Gonzalez, Gerard Clapes, Andreas Rafi, Jordi Bonastre, Joaquin Menini, Mario Garin, Marc Reyne, Marc Miralles, Pepe Cunill, Marc Recasens , Pau Cunill and Marc Vizcaino.

