Women’s Lacrosse Prep for 2023 Slate





TROY, NY. The Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) women’s lacrosse team will open their 2023 season in just over a month on February 25 when they head to Oneonta. The Engineers, led by head coach Leslie DeLano ’06G , went 11-5 overall last season with a 7-3 in the Liberty League. RPI hosted a quarterfinal match with Union in the Liberty League playoffs and finished the regular season as the fourth seed, before falling 19-11 in that game. Highlights/Notes for the 2023 season include: Open season with four road races Season opener at Oneonta on February 25 Defeated Oneonta 21-7 in the season opener last year Engineers have won six straight, and 10 of the last 12 meetings Westfield State on February 28 Also defeated last season in second game of season, 11-7 Spring break trip to Rhodes College in Tennessee for Capital University (March 5) and Rhodes (March 8)

First home game of the spring and lone non-conference home game Host Ithaca on March 18 Duals as first game in Liberty League play Utica on March 25 Only non-competitive home game of the 2023 slate

Continue league play with four straight down the road Union on March 29 Replay of last year’s Liberty League quarterfinals RET on April 1 Vassar on April 7 Bart on April 8

Four consecutive home games after the long road trip Skidmore on April 12 Saint Lawrence on April 15 William Smith on April 21 Regular season and tournament champion from last season University of Rochester on April 22 Last home game of the season

Season finale in the north in Potsdam Clarkson on April 29 Defeated on the last day of the 2022 season in a 17-12 win on Senior Day at Renwyck Field.



