‘Axar, Washington smiles’: Ravindra Jadeja criticized for cryptic tweet | Cricket

Ravindra Jadeja has been out since his knee injury during the 2022 Asia Cup. He had suffered the bizarre injury while balancing himself on a skiboard as part of a team adventure. The unfortunate incident had raised concerns about his replacement in the playing XI as Jadeja was one of India’s main hopes in the lower mid-table ahead of the T20 World Cup and other important events. While initially looking irreplaceable, all-rounder Axar Patel was brought in in his place and Axar has done a tremendous job, cementing his place in the team. Axar was named Player of the Series in the recently concluded T20I series against Sri Lanka. Another all-rounder, Washington Sundar, also performed well in the few opportunities he got in Jadeja’s absence.
In the current scenario, cricket pundits have claimed that a comeback for Jadeja to the playing XI is very difficult and such arguments are getting mileage on social media. In the midst of it all, Jadeja posted a cryptic tweet on Thursday, writing “Don’t say anything. Just smile.” The jack-of-all-trades’ tweet immediately caught the attention of cricket fans and went viral.
Many Twitter users and cricket fans are trolling Jadeja with references to Axar and Washington standing up for the national team to the occasion in his absence.
A user posted a smiling photo of Axar in the comment section and sarcastically wrote “Smiling”.
“I think Axar deserves to stay in all formats and Jadeja needs to get back to first class cricket if he wants to come back which I doubt. He has enough money, he doesn’t care about the nation. He will be back for IPL,” tweeted another fan.
“You lost your spot in the Indian CRICKET team, bro, come back stronger, stop being a political meme,” another user wrote.
“Yeah I’m smiling at you. Axar Bapu from Washington Sundar Anna has a sweet spot,” another fan tweeted.
Another user launched a scathing attack on Jadeja, noting, “Retire.. ho gaya bas tumhara (Your retirement is now imminent)
Jadeja may be hoping to be selected in the squad for the four-match test series against Australia in India in February-March. It remains to be seen whether BCCI will go for Jadeja or Axar alongside Prime Minister spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for the all-important series that will also decide India’s qualification for the 2021 – 2023 World Test Championship finals.
