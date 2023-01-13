Al Michaels compares calling “Thursday Night Football” to selling a used car after its first season at Amazon





Broadcast legend Al Michaels has finished his first season playing NFL “Thursday Night Football” games for Amazon, and the overall result has been a mixed bag. Michaels was his usual self, which is good. Color commentator Kirk Herbstreit was solid for a broadcaster whose background is almost entirely in the realm of college football. The production values ​​were huge, save for some sound engineering hiccups, which is no surprise given the amount of money Amazon has invested. But unfortunately, the entire crew still had to beat “Thursday Night Football,” the primetime slate notorious for frequently delivering duds between unprepared and/or tired teams. The 2022 season did nothing to remove that stigma, even with Michaels involved. Michaels addressed the issue of the quality of the TNF games an interview with The Athletic’s Richard Deitsch, published Thursdayand he didn’t soften his answer, especially when it came to the dud of all duds between the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts: “I think I’m at the point in my life and career, I’ve been watching sports since I was 6 years old, I feel what the crowd feels. The Denver-Indianapolis game (in) Week 4 was a terrible game. None another way to describe it. No touchdowns. In fact, at one point during the game I said to (analyst) Kirk (Herbstreit), “Is it possible that this game is so bad that it’s actually good?” He had never heard that from a partner and said, ‘No!'” Michaels isn’t wrong about that, nor is he alone in saying it. The game, a four-turn touchdown-less slog, was so unappealing that a local Denver television station apologized for airing it (TNF games are still airing in local markets), with one commentator saying, “It burns it retina.” However, there were more bad games. Michaels called games with three points in the first half, lopsided outbursts, and performances so brutal they basically erased any optimism about any particular No. 2 overall pick. Some games were good, most were not. Story continues According to Michaels, Amazon took the issue seriously, which you’d hope they do considering they’re paying $1 billion a year for the privilege of streaming the games through 2033: Are you hearing from Amazon management on this? “From the Amazon people, nothing but support. I think they understood what this was. We made the best of it. I mean, you just can’t sell too much. Want me to sell you a 20-year-old Mazda? That’s what you’re asking me to do. I can’t sell you a used car. I’ve kind of gone down that road in games that were bad in the past. But this game was horribly bad. What were you supposed to do? “And off I went.” Maybe the “Thursday Night Football” games will finally get better next year. Amazon wouldn’t be the first rights holder to hope so. Meanwhile, at least Michaels can enjoy a playoff game, like NBC announced this on Wednesday he would return on Saturday to call the Los Angeles Chargers-Jacksonville Jaguars wild card game. Al Michaels’ first season at Amazon was a mixed bag, but it wasn’t his fault. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

