Netflix’s Tennis Doc Break Point plays the long game

The era of Roger and Rafa and Serena and Andy may be drifting towards its inevitable end (not Novak – it will go on forever), but the question of exactly which elite tennis players will fill their non-marking shoes remains to be seen. organized. Will it be the lithe Canadian sapling, Félix Auger-Aliassime, currently number seven in the men’s ranking? The sympathetic Tunisian Ons Jabeur, currently number two among the women? Or how about the handsome Californian Taylor Fritz, who is straight out of an episode of Euphoria and to ninth place in the men’s classification?

This is the gamble Netflix is ​​taking with its new 10-part documentary series, Breakpointwhat seems to do for tennis what Formula 1: drive to survive did for auto racing: ie. let people who don’t give a shit about the sport do just that (it comes from the same production company, Box to Box Films, in fact). To achieve that you need access, you need new characters, you need juicy storylines and you need a win every now and then. All the first five episodes of Breakpoint, released today, have, albeit in modest amounts. But does that mean you should write it off? Like betting against Nadal when he is two sets down, you would be too hasty to do that.

The first episode follows Australian live-wire Nick Kyrgios, who viewers and program makers alike could have suspected would be guaranteed “good copy”. We watch as he prepares for the 2022 Australian Open, the first of the tennis season’s four grand slam tournaments (as explained by fake commentary narration, the fakeness of which can be grating), and we wonder if his big serve will make the will prevail. opponents, otherwise his big mouth will get the upper hand. We meet his manager and best friend, Daniel “Horse” Horsfall, and his then-new girlfriend and self-confessed tennis ignorant Costeen Hatzi, to whom he appears surgically attached when off court. And we get to see how he did in the men’s singles tournament, which tennis fans will probably already know, and also in doubles, which they would probably have forgotten by now, even if they knew then.

As putting Kyrgios first place clearly betrays, the program makers know that the episodes should be about more than the usual storyline of brave players who give their best and eventually triumph. Because when you’re making an observational documentary series, who’s to say who’s going to win? As it turns out, the Kyrgios episode isn’t particularly revealing, largely because there isn’t much he doesn’t reveal during regular tennis coverage, in outbursts at referees and racy post-match press conferences. But it’s in subsequent episodes, with less media catnippy players, that things get more subtly interesting.

Nick Kyrgios and his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi in ‘Break Point’ Netflix

For example, how do Italy’s Matteo Berrettini and Australia’s Ajla Tomljanović manage to maintain a romantic relationship despite different tournament schedules and different levels of success? (Spoiler alert, according to recent reports: They don’t.) How is Spain’s Paula Badosa coping with her recurring depression in a game that — as confirmed by talking heads like Andy Roddick and Maria Sharapova — can take such an extreme mental toll ? How does Jabeur, the trailblazing Arab and African player, feel about the prospect of having a baby one day (a question conveniently posed to her by her husband and fitness coach, Karim Kamoun) for the filmmakers?

It’s all pretty nuanced, subtle stuff, and while there are cute moments – the absolute carnage in Berrettini and Tomljanovic’s hotel room; the puzzling wisdom imparted to Auger-Aliassime by Toni Nadal, Rafa’s uncle (“Winning will come when you hit the ball right”) – there’s no major drama or standout character yet. In fact, it’s telling that the hottest moment in the entire series, which takes place in episode five, comes from Rafa herself, whom the show couldn’t access. In a wordless scene, we see him writhing up the hallway next to another van BreakpointNorway’s lovable nationals, Norway’s great hope, Casper Ruud, whom he will play in the French Open final. As Nadal performs an intimidating, man-dispersing warm-up routine that is Partridgean in his power, Ruud’s discomfort – he seems to want to melt into the wall – is almost unbearable to watch.

Another ‘Break Point’ subject Félix Auger-Aliassime, with his girlfriend Nina Ghaibi Netflix

That’s all to say – and again, for anyone half watching the sport, no big surprises here – this isn’t a show about sporting glory. At least not yet. In fact, there are only a few times when one of the players the show follows actually wins (and you can assume they had to back more than one horse: “Are they taking on you or me?” Paula asks Badosa to Greece’s Maria Sakkari., subject of episode three, during a pre-match warm-up). But when the teaser comes out at the end of episode five for the next five episodes, which include Wimbledon and the US Open and will be released in June, you wonder (if you haven’t already) how the kids will carry on. You may recall a passing mention in the first episode of series one of Formula 1: drive to survive – the fifth series of which will be released in March – of an “exciting, up and coming” new Belgian-Dutch driver called Max Verstappen. Trust the process.

