Sports
Chatham NJ hockey appears to be back in championship form
The past two years have been tough for Chatham hockey, but the Cougars have made their strongest start in a decade.
It all started on opening night when the Chatham faced Morristown-Beard, the most decorated hockey program in Morris County with 15 state championships to its credit. The Cougars overcame a 4-1 deficit in the second period to score the final five goals of the game in a 6-4 win.
That trend has continued as Chatham is at 8-1-1 this season, already eclipsing the combined overall record of 7-18-2 for Chatham teams from the previous two seasons.
“We have a bunch of young sophomores who were able to play a lot a year ago and get used to this level and I think it helped us in the long run and will help later on.” Chatham coach Brendon Herr said.
The downturn for this legendary program began shortly after a loss to Lakeland in the quarterfinals of the Public B state tournament in March 2020. That ended the careers of a strong senior class just before the COVID-19 pandemic began.
A shortened 2020-2021 season preceded a difficult 2021-22 season.
“It took a while, but we have faith in our coaches and we managed to put it all together and make it change on the ice,” senior captain Ryan Burke said.
The biggest change this season is the addition of sophomore Nikita Konevych. The Ukrainian-born 16-year-old is already known in the hockey world for playing for his home country in the Quebec International Pee-Wee Tournament and being selected in the USHL draft last May. He immediately made an impact in his freshman year of high school hockey in New Jersey.
“He makes the rest of the team more comfortable on the ice,” said Burke. “He’s the one who’s getting all the goals right now, but he’s helping all of us play a better game overall and when teams are chasing him, it adds weapons for us with other skaters on the ice.”
As an attacking defender, Konevych has 16 goals to his name this season. His strong puck handling and great hockey IQ were both on display on Wednesday against Morris Kolls/Morris Hills, a state finalist from a season ago. Konevych scored a hat-trick in the first period, taking just 11 minutes and 48 seconds to score Chatham’s first three goals.
“He’s probably one of the better players I’ve ever played with,” said Burke. “He’s like having a fourth attacker while also playing defensively.”
Late in the third period and with the Golden Eagles storming back to tie the game 4-4, Konevych stopped the game with his fourth goal of the night, propelling Chatham to an important 5-4 victory with a few weeks qualification for the Mennen Cup. away.
“I just felt like I had to score that fourth,” Konevych said.
“If you get three, you might as well get four,” senior Ronan Curry quipped.
Now the Cougars have set their sights on a return to the battle for the Mennen Cup. Approaching a difficult part of the schedule, Herr knows his team has shown itself to be a championship contender.
“All year the statement has been that if we play like we did tonight, we can compete with anyone,” he said. “We just have to play that 60-minute game and there are times where we get out of our game, but I’m just proud that we’re moving forward with a more defensive mindset.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailyrecord.com/story/sports/high-school/hockey/2023/01/13/chatham-nj-hockey-appears-to-be-back-to-championship-form/69799086007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Actor John Rubinstein earnestly portrays Eisenhower on stage
- Acquisition will boost several sports tech companies
- Chatham NJ hockey appears to be back in championship form
- NFT passes for a Zoom call with Donald Trump are selling for less than $25
- MCF Energy announces its listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
- IITH and Indian Navy Jointly Establish Innovation Center for Maritime Security
- When Imran Khan sneakily digged Karan Johar on Koffee With Karan – Business Upturn
- Holly Willoughby’s colorful M&S dress is a January pick-me-up
- CNN reporter slams George Santos for his ‘web of lies’
- Netflix’s Tennis Doc Break Point plays the long game
- Google health tech spinout Verily lays off staff after executive resigns
- Discipline and conformity are the main paths to power xi in China