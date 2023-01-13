Chatham NJ hockey appears to be back in championship form

The past two years have been tough for Chatham hockey, but the Cougars have made their strongest start in a decade.

It all started on opening night when the Chatham faced Morristown-Beard, the most decorated hockey program in Morris County with 15 state championships to its credit. The Cougars overcame a 4-1 deficit in the second period to score the final five goals of the game in a 6-4 win.

That trend has continued as Chatham is at 8-1-1 this season, already eclipsing the combined overall record of 7-18-2 for Chatham teams from the previous two seasons.

“We have a bunch of young sophomores who were able to play a lot a year ago and get used to this level and I think it helped us in the long run and will help later on.” Chatham coach Brendon Herr said.

The downturn for this legendary program began shortly after a loss to Lakeland in the quarterfinals of the Public B state tournament in March 2020. That ended the careers of a strong senior class just before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

A shortened 2020-2021 season preceded a difficult 2021-22 season.

“It took a while, but we have faith in our coaches and we managed to put it all together and make it change on the ice,” senior captain Ryan Burke said.

The biggest change this season is the addition of sophomore Nikita Konevych. The Ukrainian-born 16-year-old is already known in the hockey world for playing for his home country in the Quebec International Pee-Wee Tournament and being selected in the USHL draft last May. He immediately made an impact in his freshman year of high school hockey in New Jersey.

“He makes the rest of the team more comfortable on the ice,” said Burke. “He’s the one who’s getting all the goals right now, but he’s helping all of us play a better game overall and when teams are chasing him, it adds weapons for us with other skaters on the ice.”

As an attacking defender, Konevych has 16 goals to his name this season. His strong puck handling and great hockey IQ were both on display on Wednesday against Morris Kolls/Morris Hills, a state finalist from a season ago. Konevych scored a hat-trick in the first period, taking just 11 minutes and 48 seconds to score Chatham’s first three goals.

“He’s probably one of the better players I’ve ever played with,” said Burke. “He’s like having a fourth attacker while also playing defensively.”

Late in the third period and with the Golden Eagles storming back to tie the game 4-4, Konevych stopped the game with his fourth goal of the night, propelling Chatham to an important 5-4 victory with a few weeks qualification for the Mennen Cup. away.

“I just felt like I had to score that fourth,” Konevych said.

“If you get three, you might as well get four,” senior Ronan Curry quipped.

Now the Cougars have set their sights on a return to the battle for the Mennen Cup. Approaching a difficult part of the schedule, Herr knows his team has shown itself to be a championship contender.

“All year the statement has been that if we play like we did tonight, we can compete with anyone,” he said. “We just have to play that 60-minute game and there are times where we get out of our game, but I’m just proud that we’re moving forward with a more defensive mindset.”