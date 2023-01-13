Sports
6 Hilton Hotels with Pickleball Courts
In 1965, at a resort on Bainbridge Island, Washington, near Seattle, three fathers wanted to play badminton on the court, but couldn’t find rackets or a shuttle. However, they did find table tennis bats and a perforated plastic ball and what followed was the creation of pickleball. The sport grew rapidly throughout the Pacific Northwest and began to spread across the US, so much so that the Sports & Fitness Industry Association named it the fastest growing sport in the country by 2022. In fact, 4.8 million people play pickleball and to accommodate its growing popularity, there are 35,000 pickleball courts available nationwide.
According to the Hilton Trends Report 2023Wellness remains a priority for travelers, with more than a quarter of respondents saying that fitness facilities such as centers or activities will be top-of-mind when they travel this year. If playing pickleball is on your list for 2023, whether you shoot an Erne or a Bert, a Falafel or a Flapjack, or a Dink or a Volley, you can get your pickle on these Hilton pickleball courts during your travels.
The Woodlands Resort, Curio Collection by Hilton
The Woods, Texas
Stretching across 350 lush acres just 30 miles outside of Houston, The Woodlands Resort, Curio Collection by Hilton is an all-encompassing Texas escape at your fingertips. Guests can try their hand at pickleball at the Woodlands Resort Tennis Center, which features over 21 premier pickleball courts for indoor and outdoor play. Two licensed pickleball instructors are on hand for those who want to learn the latest tennis trend, or grab some friends and start your own pickleball tournament. After a day of playing with friends, relax with a mimosa bar featuring a variety of flavors from mango and passion fruit to blood orange and cranberry, or try the resort’s new Smokin Hot Wife cocktail, made from a homemade, gin-infused infused pickle, a perfect combination! The property also has a Forest Oasis water park, golf courses, on-site restaurants and more.
La Quinta Resort & Club, Curio Collection by Hilton
La Quinta, California
La Quinta Resort, Hilton’s Curio Collection has been voted one of the top tennis resorts in the world and is proud to offer eight pickleball courts for resort guests and members. The hotel staff of certified IPTPA professionals is available to introduce guests to the game with lessons, clinics and open play time. Resort guests will also find five championship golf courses, world-class tennis, an award-winning spa, 41 air-conditioned swimming pools, and three unique restaurants featuring locally sourced ingredients. After a day of recreation, retreat to one of the resort’s luxurious Spanish-style suites or casitas.
Arizona Biltmore, a Waldorf Astoria Resort
Phoenix, Arizona
The elegant grand dame Arizona Biltmore, a Waldorf Astoria Resort has long welcomed racquet enthusiasts to its courses, where Piestewa Peak provides a picture-perfect backdrop. Opening in 2022, the newly transformed resorts with three tennis courts and four pickleball courts will offer fun open court play, group instruction or private lessons with PBI professionals. Guests can even take their game to the next level with weekly pickleball round robin match play for fun, yet challenging matches hosted by PBI professionals who offer helpful strategies and advice to improve your game.
Hilton New Orleans Riverside
New Orleans, Louisiana
The 100,000 square foot Health Club by Hilton at Hilton New Orleans Riverside is a fully equipped athletic center complete with three indoor pickleball courts where guests can enjoy a game of pickleball while visiting The Big Easy. The Health Club by Hilton features NOLA’s only indoor tennis courts, racquetball, squash, volleyball and basketball courts; access to two outdoor pools; whirlpool spas and yoga and certified personal trainers to ensure guests can keep fit during their stay on the go. In addition, the hotel offers views of the Mississippi River and is steps away from the city’s famous nightlife.
Amway Grand Plaza, Hilton Curio Collection
Grand Rapids, Michigan
Discover historic charm and modern comfort at Amway Grand Plaza, Hilton Curio Collection, once ranked as one of the 10 best hotels in America during the height of the Golden Twenties in 1925 and has not lost its charm ever since. Located along the Grand River, the hotel features unique pickleball courts on the 4efloor rooftop against the scenic backdrop of Grand Rapids’ bustling cityscape. A pickleball team experience with food, drinks and entertainment can be organized at the hotel. The hotel also features stunning design, nine on-site restaurants and bars, an indoor pool, spa and ample event space, including four ballrooms and 42 versatile meeting rooms, and skywalk access to the Van Andel Arena and the hot spots in the area. Centre.
Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa
Miramar Beach, Florida
Serving up the best tennis experience in Northwest Florida, Hilton Sandestin Golf & Beach Resort has six pickleball courts and 12 world-class HydroGrid clay courts and three hard tennis courts, a highly regarded Junior Tennis program and fun Round Robin tournaments. Guests of Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa, located in the sprawling Sandestin resort on the Florida Panhandle near the charming beach towns of 30A, have full access to the courses during their stay. When families aren’t hitting the tennis court, they can relax poolside overlooking the turquoise waters of the Gulf of Mexico, tee off on one of four award-winning championship golf courses, and sample the cuisine of more than half a dozen eateries, including both casual and sophisticated restaurants. dining options available on site.
