University of Oklahoma Athletics





NORMAN The Oklahoma track and field team will compete in the first meeting of 2023 on Friday, January 13 at the Arkansas Invitational in Fayetteville, Ark. The meet is scheduled to begin with field events at 11 a.m. CT, followed by track events at 1 p.m. CT. A total of 55 Sooners will participate in the season opener. Action can be viewed via live stream via SEC Network+, starting at 1pm CEST. CT. “It’s great to get back into the rhythm,” said the head coach Tim Langford . “It was good to let everyone take a short break to enjoy family, friends and celebrate the holidays. Now we focus on three words: back to business! This weekend will help us understand where we spend our free time and make plans for the rest of the indoor season.” Live results from the Arkansas Invitational are available here. The Sooners will return to court for their second meeting of the 2022-23 indoor season, following a dominant performance at the K-State Winter Invitational on December 10, 2022. K-STATE WINTER INVITING REWIND The Sooners left Manhattan with twelve first-place finishes and eight additions to the OU history book, including a broken school record. In the women’s shot put, senior Payden Montana took home first place after throwing 55-10.5 (17.03m), while a junior Paige Low took second place with a 52-11.5 (16.14m). The Sooners claimed the top four spots in the women’s 60-meter sprint, with junior Lilan Henderson catchy first place and a new personal best of 7.66. OU’s stellar performance on the track continued in the men’s 60-meter sprint where the Sooners claimed the top six. sophomore Josh Bour achieved a personal best and finished in first place with 6,733. The women’s 300 meters was dominated by OU with five Sooners claiming the top five. Throw Destini crossed the finish line first with a time of 40.56, while also claiming the fourth fastest time in OU history. On the men’s side of the 300 meter race, Richard Kuykendoll broke his own school record, as he ran a personal best and finished in first place at 33.27. In the men’s shot put, the Sooners captured the top three of the seniors Diego Trevino throwing for 61-5.50 (18.73m) for first place and the fifth-best performance in OU history. Arkansas Invitation Information Date: Friday January 13 Event location: Randal Tyson Track Center; Fayetteville, Ark. Competing Teams: Arkansas, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Central Arkansas, Coffeyville CC, Drury, Harding, Little Rock, Louisiana Tech, North Texas, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma State, Oral Roberts, Stephen F. Austin, TCU, Texas A&M, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi , Texas A&M-Texarkana, Tulsa, UT-Arlington Live results: Flash results Live stream: SEC+ network(ESPN+ subscription required) NEXT ONE The Sooners will host the JD Martin Invitational on January 21 at the Mosier Indoor Facility in Norman, Oklahoma. CONTACT THE SOONERS Follow the Sooners on Twitter and Instagram for more Oklahoma cross-country information (@OU_Track) and like Oklahoma Sooners Track & Field and Cross Country on Facebook.

