US Olympic & Paralympic Committee announces USA Cricket as new members of the Affiliate Organization Council





The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee announced USA Cricket as a new member of the Affiliate Organization Councilalong with the United States Muay Thai Federation, USA Federation for Sport Cheerleading, USA Kickboxing and USA Lacrosse. The new members join The Affiliate Organization Council (AOC). The AOC boasts 41 sports organizations in five categories, including community-based multi-sport organizations such as the American Legion and the YMCA, education-based multi-sport organizations such as NCAA and NAIA, armed forces organizations such as the United States Army and the US. Navy, Adaptive Sport Organizations/Other Sport Organizations such as the Special Olympics and the Recognized Sport Organizations (RSO), which now includes USA Cricket and the other four new members. The RSO category is reserved for sports organizations that meet the criteria to be affiliated with an international federation recognized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), while they are not currently part of the Olympic or Paralympic program. – Advertisement – The International Cricket Council (ICC) was recognized by the IOC in 2011and in 2021 the ICC expressed intention to push for cricket’s incillusion at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. According to the announcement The mission of the AOC is to support the Olympic and Paralympic movements by increasing interest in and national programs of sports participation through partnerships and collaboration. Members promote collaboration and communication between the AOC and the Olympic and Paralympic communities by sharing best practices, strategies and information to continuously improve the quality of their services and activities. You are reading Emerging Cricket, brought to you by a passionate group of volunteers with a vision that cricket is a truly global sport, and a mission to inspire passion to grow the game. Be sure to visit our homepage for the latest newssubscribefor regular updates, and follow ECTwitter,Facebook,LinkedInandYouTube. Don’t know where to start? Check out our feature list, country profiles and subscribe to our podcast. Support us from US$2 per month and receive exclusive benefits by becoming an EC Patron.

