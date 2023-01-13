Sports
Insights into the global tennis shoe market through 2031
Tennis shoe market
The "Tennis Shoes Market by Playing Surface, by User, by Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report added ResearchAndMarkets.coms to offer.
The tennis shoe market was valued at $2,539.8 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach $3,643.2 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2022 to 2031.
Tennis shoes are specially designed shoes made from materials such as ethyl vinyl acetate (EVA) and polyurethane that are used to play tennis. Tennis courts have different playing surfaces, such as hard courts, hard courts, and grass courts.
Hence, depending on tennis courts, different types of tennis shoes are manufactured by suppliers such as hard court tennis shoes and grass tennis shoes. Tennis shoes are designed to allow quick lateral movements and forward and backward movements and allow players to react quickly while playing tennis.
Growth in popularity and increase in the participation of children and the elderly in tennis is a major driver for the global tennis shoe market. Playing tennis has a very low impact on joints and muscles, making it popular with geriatrics. Tennis also offers many health benefits, which is a major concern for many in today’s times.
Several health benefits associated with tennis include improved aerobic fitness, muscle fitness, anaerobic endurance and flexibility. Tennis also helps develop cognitive skills such as attentional focus, hand-eye coordination and anticipation. These benefits encourage parents to let their children play tennis. Schools and colleges also promote tennis by organizing tennis tournaments.
This stimulates and stimulates tennis participation among children. These factors are responsible for the growth of the global tennis shoe market. A large population size, coupled with rising disposable income, is one of the main factors driving demand for high-end tennis shoes in emerging markets. An increase in sales through online channels, innovative product launches, attractive marketing and promotion strategies are other factors driving the overall growth of the tennis shoe market.
Increasing environmental concerns and rising raw material prices are major challenges for players in the market. However, the market is expected to offer attractive business opportunities due to the changing lifestyle of consumers and the increasing penetration of online retail.
Consumers are becoming more health conscious due to work-related stress and lifestyle disorders. For example, an increase in the number of health-conscious consumers has led to a strong demand for athletic sportswear and footwear, which in turn increases the growth of the overall market.
In addition, the rise in the trend of fashionable sportswear is driving the growth of the tennis shoes market. Moreover, continuous innovations in sportswear and footwear are particularly contributing to the growth of the market. For example, Adidas launched electronic shoes (smart shoe) that exhibit shock-absorbing properties depending on body weight, running style, speed and running surface.
However, an increase in children’s propensity for indoor leisure activities is expected to hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period. On the contrary, an increase in the participation of women in sports is expected to provide rewarding opportunities for the expansion of the tennis shoe market in the future. The tennis shoe market is segmented based on playing surface, user, distribution channel and region.
Based on the playing surface, the tennis shoe market is divided into hard court tennis shoes, hard court tennis shoes and grass court tennis shoes. Based on user, it is separated into men, women and children. Based on the distribution channel, it is separated into supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, e-commerce and others. Regionally, it is analyzed across North America (US, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia and the rest of Asia Pacific) and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, South Africa and the rest of LAMEA).
The players operating in the global tennis shoes market have adopted various development strategies to expand their market share, seize the market opportunities for tennis shoes and increase the profitability in the market. Key players profiled in this report are ADIDAS Group, Anta Sports Products Limited, ASICS Corporation, Babolat, FILA Holdings Corp., Lotto Sport Italia SpA, New Balance, Inc., Nike, Inc., PUMA SE and Xtep International Holdings Limited.
Key benefits for stakeholders
-
This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimates and dynamics of the market analysis for tennis shoes from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing market opportunities for tennis shoes.
-
The market research is provided along with information on key drivers, constraints and opportunities.
-
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis highlights the potential of buyers and suppliers to empower stakeholders to make profit-driven business decisions and strengthen their network of suppliers and buyers.
-
An in-depth analysis of the tennis shoes market segmentation helps to determine the prevailing market opportunities.
-
The most important countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.
-
Positioning of market players facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear insight into the current position of the market players.
-
The report includes the analysis of the regional and global Tennis Shoes market trends, key players, market segments, application areas and market growth strategies.
|
Report attribute
|
Details
|
Number of pages
|
265
|
Forecast period
|
2021 – 2031
|
Estimated market value (USD) in 2021
|
$2539.8 million
|
Expected market value (USD) in 2031
|
$3643.2 million
|
Compound annual growth rate
|
3.7%
|
Regions Covered
|
Global
the topics covered:
CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION
CHAPTER 2: SUMMARY
CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Main findings
3.2.1. Top investment bags
3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
3.4. Positioning of top players
3.5. Market dynamics
3.5.1. Drivers
3.5.2. limits
3.5.3. Opportunities
3.6. COVID-19 Market Impact Analysis
3.7. Value chain analysis
CHAPTER 4: TENNIS SHOE MARKET, BY PLAYING SURFACE
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 Market Size and Forecast
4.2 Hard court tennis shoes
4.2.1 Key Market Trends, Growth Drivers and Opportunities
4.2.2 Market Size and Forecast, by Region
4.2.3 Market Analysis by Country
4.3 Clay court tennis shoes
4.3.1 Key Market Trends, Growth Drivers and Opportunities
4.3.2 Market Size and Forecast, by Region
4.3.3 Market Analysis by Country
4.4 Grass court tennis shoes
4.4.1 Key Market Trends, Growth Drivers and Opportunities
4.4.2 Market Size and Forecast, by Region
4.4.3 Market Analysis by Country
CHAPTER 5: TENNIS SHOES MARKET, BY USER
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 Market Size and Forecast
5.2 Men
5.2.1 Key Market Trends, Growth Drivers and Opportunities
5.2.2 Market Size and Forecast, by Regions
5.2.3 Market Analysis by Country
5.3 Women
5.3.1 Key Market Trends, Growth Drivers and Opportunities
5.3.2 Market Size and Forecast, by Region
5.3.3 Market Analysis by Country
5.4 Children
5.4.1 Key Market Trends, Growth Drivers and Opportunities
5.4.2 Market Size and Forecast, by Regions
5.4.3 Market Analysis by Country
CHAPTER 6: TENNIS SHOES MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
6.1 Overview
6.1.1 Market Size and Forecast
6.2 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
6.2.1 Key Market Trends, Growth Drivers and Opportunities
6.2.2 Market Size and Forecast, by Regions
6.2.3 Market Analysis by Country
6.3 Specialty Stores
6.3.1 Key Market Trends, Growth Drivers and Opportunities
6.3.2 Market Size and Forecast, by Region
6.3.3 Market Analysis by Country
6.4 Ecommerce
6.4.1 Key Market Trends, Growth Drivers and Opportunities
6.4.2 Market Size and Forecast, by Region
6.4.3 Market Analysis by Country
6.5 Others
6.5.1 Key Market Trends, Growth Drivers and Opportunities
6.5.2 Market Size and Forecast, by Region
6.5.3 Market Analysis by Country
CHAPTER 7: TENNIS SHOE MARKET, BY REGION
CHAPTER 8: BUSINESS LANDSCAPE
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Top winning strategies
8.3. Product allocation of Top 10 Player
8.4. Competitive dashboard
8.5. Competitive Heatmap
8.6. Main developments
CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES
9.1 Adidas Group
9.1.1 Business Overview
9.1.2 Company Snapshot
9.1.3 Operating Business Segments
9.1.4 Product Portfolio
9.1.5 Business Performance
9.1.6 Main strategic moves and developments
9.2 ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED
9.2.1 Business Overview
9.2.2 Company Snapshot
9.2.3 Operating Business Segments
9.2.4 Product Portfolio
9.2.5 Business Performance
9.2.6 Main strategic moves and developments
9.3 ASICS Corporation
9.3.1 Business Overview
9.3.2 Company Snapshot
9.3.3 Operating Business Segments
9.3.4 Product Portfolio
9.3.5 Business Performance
9.3.6 Main strategic moves and developments
9.4 Babolate
9.4.1 Business Overview
9.4.2 Company Snapshot
9.4.3 Operating Business Segments
9.4.4 Product Portfolio
9.4.5 Business Performance
9.4.6 Main strategic moves and developments
9.5 FILA Holdings Corp
9.5.1 Business Overview
9.5.2 Company Snapshot
9.5.3 Operating Business Segments
9.5.4 Product Portfolio
9.5.5 Business Performance
9.5.6 Main strategic moves and developments
9.6 Lotto Sport Italia Spa
9.6.1 Business Overview
9.6.2 Company Snapshot
9.6.3 Operating Business Segments
9.6.4 Product Portfolio
9.6.5 Business Performance
9.6.6 Main strategic moves and developments
9.7 New Balance, Inc.
9.7.1 Business Overview
9.7.2 Company Snapshot
9.7.3 Operating Business Segments
9.7.4 Product Portfolio
9.7.5 Business Performance
9.7.6 Main strategic moves and developments
9.8 Nike Inc.
9.8.1 Business Overview
9.8.2 Company Snapshot
9.8.3 Operating Business Segments
9.8.4 Product Portfolio
9.8.5 Business Performance
9.8.6 Main strategic moves and developments
9.9 PUMA SE
9.9.1 Business Overview
9.9.2 Company Snapshot
9.9.3 Operating Business Segments
9.9.4 Product Portfolio
9.9.5 Business Performance
9.9.6 Main strategic moves and developments
9.10 XTEP International Holdings Limited
9.10.1 Business Overview
9.10.2 Company Snapshot
9.10.3 Operating Business Segments
9.10.4 Product Portfolio
9.10.5 Business Performance
9.10.6 Main strategic moves and developments
