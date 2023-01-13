Seek Aggies 4-0 SEC Start in Saturday’s matchup with Gamecocks – Texas A&M Athletics





Saturday, January 14, 2023 5:00 PM CT

Colonial Life Arena Columbia, SC THE MATCH Texas A&M: 9-5, 1-0 SEC

9-5, 1-0 SEC S Caroline: 8-8, 1-2 SEC

8-8, 1-2 SEC Game Notes: Click here WATCH TV: SEC network

Play by Play: Courtney Lyle

Analyst: Joe Kleine LISTEN COLUMBIA, SC The Texas A&M men’s basketball team is aiming for a 4-0 start in SEC play when the Aggies take on the South Carolina Gamecocks in a 5 p.m. road game at Colonial Life Arena on Saturday. The Aggies entered the SEC game with a trio of keystone victories—the program’s first-ever victory over Florida in Gainesville, losing LSU in 10 games and beating the first-ranked foe of the season against No. 20 Missouri.

Saturday’s matchup with the Gamecocks is another key opportunity as the Aggies look to snap a six-game losing streak to South Carolina, with the last five being double-digit margins of defeat. TRENDS & STRIPES: In the three SEC wins, the Aggies trailed a total of 5 minutes and 25 seconds.

The team is aiming for a 4-0 SEC start for a second straight year (program best SEC start is 7-0 against team 2015-16).

Texas A&M’s season-high 5-game winning streak came hot on its heels after losing back-to-back games prior to the holiday break.

Since the holiday season Tyrece Radford has scored 14 or more points in each game (team-high 17.6 average in the last five games).

has scored 14 or more points in each game (team-high 17.6 average in the last five games). The Aggies have made a U-turn in fouling. The team had 20+ in 7 of the first 8 games of the season, including 24 or more 6 times. In the past 8 games, the Aggies have had 20 or less 7 times and less than opponents 7 times.

Since coming through a five game streak with 6 or fewer points, Dexter Dennis has hit double digits in the past two games – 17 vs. LSU, 13 vs. Mizzou. In the 5-game win streak, Dennis has averaged a team-best 6.8 rebounds.

has hit double digits in the past two games – 17 vs. LSU, 13 vs. Mizzou. In the 5-game win streak, Dennis has averaged a team-best 6.8 rebounds. Hayden Hefner came off the bench to score his first FGs of 2023, scoring 12 points on 3-of-3 shots from deep all in the first half vs. Missouri. GET ON THE LINE The Aggies are ranked No. 1 in national free throws per game and No. 2 in FTs. Texas A&M has shot more than 100 free throws than seven SEC teams. The Aggies averaged 19.3-26.4 FTM-FTA per game. Tyrece Radford and Wade Taylor IV are in the SEC’s top five in free throws with 74 and 69, respectively. Both hit more than 80.0% of their FTAs ​​– 81.2% for Taylor and 80.4% for Radford.

and are in the SEC’s top five in free throws with 74 and 69, respectively. Both hit more than 80.0% of their FTAs ​​– 81.2% for Taylor and 80.4% for Radford. Texas A&M has been on the line 25 or more times in 13 of 16 games and has hit 20 or more FTs seven times. DO-IT-EVERYTHING DYNAMO Sophomore security guard Wade Taylor IV the six foot jack-of-all-trades from Dallas, Texas, is ranked in the SEC’s top 10 in a wide variety of statistical categories: Statistics Average SEC ranking Paragraphs 15.3 No. 9

Assists 3.6 No. 9

Steals 2.0 No. 8

Free throws 69 total No. 4

FT Attempts 85 No. 7 overall

FT% 81.2% No. 5

3-pointers 2.3 No. 9

3-point attempts 98 total No. 7 ONLY OF ITS KIND

Tyrece Radford is the ONLY active 6-2 or shorter NCAA player to reach more than 50.0% of his career field goal attempts (minimum of 500 attempts). Active 6′ 2″ or shorter shooting leaders

(Minimum 500 FGA)

Rk Player, School FGM-FGA FG% 1. Tyrece Radford Texas A&M 442-854 .518

2. Jayden Saddler, Saint Peter 400-802 .499

3. Dwayne Cohill, Youngstown St. 351-712 .493

4.Brandon Whitney, Montana 268-551 .486

5. Marchioness Kennedy, Loyola (Chi) 297-614 .484 HCIII LEADS THE WAY: Junior F Henry Coleman III , along with women’s basketball player Jada Malone, represent Texas A&M as members of the SEC Basketball Leadership Council. The council serves as a channel of communication from student-athletes to the conference office on issues related to student-athlete experience and well-being and to provide feedback on proposed rules to the SEC and NCAA. Coleman is an avid fisherman and hunter. “Fishing and hunting teach you to stay calm under pressure,” Coleman said. “When you hook that fish, you can’t just reel it in. You have to be a little calm and kind of reel it in. When you’re out hunting and you see a buck of yours right in front of you, you have to wait a minute. I know you want to pull the trigger as soon as you see it, but you have to wait for the right moment. It teaches you to be calm in the moment and stay in the moment.” (Source: 12thMan.com)

Coleman’s father, Hank, was a standout defensive end for Virginia Tech and started for the 1995 Hokies’ Sugar Bowl Champion team. HCIII told the Bryan-College Station Eagle (January 7, 2022), “‘Enter Sandman’ is one of my favorite traditions. A&M football is fun, but Virginia Tech football is deep in my heart.”

Coleman moved from Duke to Texas A&M prior to 2021-2022. Former Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski said of HCIII: “I hope I’m around when he stops playing to see who he becomes, not just as a player. I just think he’s going to be a very special man in our country . He’s that good.” (Source: USA Today Network, November 18, 2020) RANDOM NOTABLES This week’s SEC Player of the Week Julius Marble connects on a team-high 58.7% of his FGA (min. 10 FGA) and has made 50% or more of his shots in 14 of 16 games.

connects on a team-high 58.7% of his FGA (min. 10 FGA) and has made 50% or more of his shots in 14 of 16 games. Easily the Aggies’ most prolific shooter from deep, Wade Taylor IV has improved its 3-point % by nearly 0.10 from last year. Taylor will hit 36.7% in 2022-23 after 27.8% as a freshman.

has improved its 3-point % by nearly 0.10 from last year. Taylor will hit 36.7% in 2022-23 after 27.8% as a freshman. The Aggies’ starting lineup has a distinct Pelican State flavor with at least two Louisiana natives in every game so far this season – Tyrece Radford (Baton Rouge) and Dexter Dennis (Baker). Additionally, Solomon Washington (New Orleans) was in the starting line-up four times.

(Baton Rouge) and (Baker). Additionally, (New Orleans) was in the starting line-up four times. The Aggies have used the same starting lineup (Coleman III, Dennis, Marble, Radford and Taylor IV) for the past five games (all won). For the season, the quintet is 6-1 with the lone loss at Boise State on December 3.

The defensive-minded duo of Anderson Garcia and Andrew Gordon were the first players off the bench in the past four games.

and were the first players off the bench in the past four games. The Aggies’ roster for 2022–23 was bolstered by the addition of six offseason newcomers: five transfers and one freshman. The group’s headliner was Dexter Dennis who was the American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year at Wichita State in 2021-22, and Julius Marble , helping Michigan State advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Both have earned a spot in the top five.

who was the American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year at Wichita State in 2021-22, and , helping Michigan State advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Both have earned a spot in the top five. Six Aggies have played over 1,000 minutes, led by Dexter Dennis and Tyrece Radford both of which have crossed the 3000 minute plateau. FOLLOW THE ACTION: The game will be broadcast by SEC Network with Courtney Lyle (play-by-play) and Joe Kleine (analyst) on call. The matchup will air on the Texas A&M Radio Network or locally at 1620 AM / 94.5 FM with Andrew Monaco and Dr. John Thornton calling the action.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://12thman.com/news/2023/1/13/mens-basketball-aggies-seek-4-0-sec-start-in-saturday-matchup-with-gamecocks.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos