Home-and-Home series featuring Miami cancelled





PROVO, Utah– The future football series between BYU and Miami is reportedly off the books. Veteran Miami Herald reporter Barry Jackson reports that BYU canceled the two games with the Hurricanes for the 2026 and 2028 seasons. By the way, BYU – which has canceled several games in preparation for their move to the Big 12 – told UM that they are canceling their home and home series with Canes. Games were scheduled for 2026 and 2028: https://t.co/wSZT9iG1FI — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) January 12, 2023 While BYU was an FBS Independent from 2011-2022, they had a clause in all scheduling agreements that allowed them to cancel a series without a financial penalty if they moved to a Power Five conference. As a result, BYU has canceled numerous door-to-door programs as they move to the Big 12 Conference. The home-and-home with Miami was initially announced in August 2021, weeks before BYU received an official invitation to join the Big 12 Conference. BYU Football non-conference schedules in 2026 and 2028 Erasing Miami from future schedules leaves BYU with three non-conference opponents for the 2026 season and two in 2028. The 2026 game against Miami was scheduled to be played at Hard Rock Stadium. With that game over, BYU’s remaining three out-of-league games are all in Provo against Utah Tech (Sept. 5), Arizona (Sept. 12), and USF (Oct. 17). In 2028, BYU would open the season against Miami for the Hurricanes’ first visit to Provo since 1990. The 1990 game is one of the iconic games in BYU football history. BYU defeated the defending National Champion Hurricanes on a heroic effort by Heisman Trophy winner Ty Detmer. That return to the Wasatch Front is now gone. What’s left for BYU in 2028 is an away game at rival Utah and a home game against Ole Miss. The Big 12 Conference requires member institutions to schedule at least one Power Five opponent in non-conference schedules to go along with the nine-game league schedule. BYU’s non-conference schedules for 2023 and 2024 are likely a blueprint that the Cougars will typically follow as a Big 12 program. An FCS opponent, a Power Five, and a Group of Five team. In 2023, BYU hosts Sam Houston State and Southern Utah, then has a trip to the SEC to take on Arkansas. Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturdays from 123 pm) on KSL Nieuwsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU’s move to the Big 12 Conference on Twitter: @Mitch_Harper. Follow @Mitch_Harper

