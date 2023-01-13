Tennis participation rises for the third year in a row, a 33% increase since 2020

The 2022 US Open drew a record crowd of 888,044 fans, with each session held at Arthur Ashe Stadium … [+] sold out, in a good way. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images) Corbis via Getty Images

The year 2022 was another resounding success for tennis. After tennis participation in the US increased by no less than 22% in 2020 and another net increase in 2021, tennis participation grew again in 2022. The US Tennis Association (USTA) announced this yesterday that last year the number of tennis players in the US increased by another million. That brought the participation level to more than 23.6 million in 2022, based on figures compiled by the Tennis Industry Association. That means tennis has courted at least 5.9 million more people since the start of 2020 for a 33 percent increase.

That may all sound a bit lame, but the general takeaway is that tennis has had quite a remarkable renaissance during the Covid-19 pandemic. Early on in the pandemic, many people started to realize that tennis can be a great alternative to fitness club exercise and sports where you get a little too familiar with other people’s armpits. Heck, would you rather play on an open tennis court in the great outdoors or go to a closed gym where everything smells like rubber and you run on a treadmill that a dozen people have been sweating on for the past few hours? Tennis is also a great way to socialize instead of standing in a closed, fart-filled bar during Happy Hour where people might shout pick-up phrases like You know your eyes are the same color as my Porsche.

While that spiky spherical thing called severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) may have had something to do with the increased tennis participation over the past three years, it’s probably not the only thing contributing. The USTA has made significant efforts to further expand the country’s tennis infrastructure. After all, if you build it, chances are damn good they’ll come, right? Such efforts include providing technical assistance in building and renovating tennis courts in the US, with more than $750,000 allocated to more than 45 total projects and $285,000 allocated to new construction projects. Those allotments went to a lot of new jobs being built, specifically more than 585 jobs to be completed by 2022.

The USTA has also caused quite a stir in schools. In 2022, the USTA donated tennis equipment to nearly 1,600 schools, including approximately 5.9 million children. Last year, the USTA Foundation, the charitable arm of the USTA, also donated more than $435,000 in scholarships to 46 student leaders. The USTA Foundation has also provided more than $7 million in support, services and funding to National Tennis & Learning (NJTL) chapters across the country. As I have covered Forbes previously these chapters have expanded access to tennis for a wide range of under-resourced youth. Indeed, the youth is served.

At the same time, the USTA has tried to remain mature about things. There was an 11 percent growth in adult participation in the USTA League in 2022. And you don’t necessarily have to be the next Roger Federer or Serena Williams to compete in the USTA League. Heck, you could be the next William Serena or Federetta Rogers for that matter. The approximately 284,000 players entering the league in 2022 came from all skill levels.

Speaking of skill levels, in 2022 the USTA and the International Tennis Federation (ITF) also made some more changes for good measure. They introduced a new ranking system for tennis players, the World Tennis Number, which is automatically assigned to everyone who competes in a USTA event. Ratings can range from a 40 for people who say, “What kind of tennis are you talking about, to the highest score of 1, what a I can’t make you party because I’m playing at the level of the US Open next week . Having such a rating system makes it easier for players to find others at the right level. It can also be something else to put on your Tinder profile.

Speaking of the US Open, the 2022 edition carried the marketing slogan Spectacular Awaits. Well, Spectacular not only seemed to be waiting, but also hung out at the National Tennis Center in Flushing, New York City, for three weeks and had a bunch of sandwiches. The 2022 US Open drew a record crowd of 888,044 fans, and every session at Arthur Ashe Stadium sold out in a good way. Visits to USOpen.org and the US Open app totaled 35 million from 13 million unique devices, representing a 20 percent increase. US Opens social media channels garnered a record one billion impressions in the three weeks of August and September. After all, you always want to make a good impression on social media, right?

Speaking of social media, playing tennis is not like scrolling social media, watching people put dog noses and ears on themselves. Tennis can provide real health benefits as it can move your entire body, possibly with the exception of your ears. The USTA announcement quoted Brian Hainline, MD, chairman of the board and president of USTA, as saying: The increase in tennis participation for the third year in a row is important not only for the health of our sport, but also for the health and well-being of those who have made the game part of their lives.

Scientific studies have supported the health benefits of tennis. For instance, results of the Copenhagen City Heart Study (CCHS) published in 2018 in the Mayo Clinic Procedures showed that those who played tennis regularly lived an average of 9.7 years longer than those who remained sedentary. In fact, of all sports examined in the study, tennis came out on top, passing badminton, which was associated with an increase of 6.2 years, football with an increase of 4.7 years, cycling with an increase of 3.7 years , swimming with a 3.4 year increase, jogging with a 3.2 year increase, calisthenics with a 3.1 year increase and fitness club activities with a 1.5 year increase. Think about that the next time you’re calisthenizing or working out at a gym. An extra 9.7 years can come in handy, especially if you have a lot of items in your home with a lifetime warranty.

Another example is a cohort study of 80,306 British adults published in the British journal of sports medicine in 2017 found that those who participated in racquet sports, including tennis, were 47 percent less likely to die and 56 percent less likely to die from a cardiovascular cause than those who did not regularly participate in sports.

Of course, these were observational studies that can only show associations and correlations and not necessarily cause and effect. But you have to remember that running around on a tennis court swinging a racket is much healthier than hanging around, assuming your head doesn’t get in the way of the racket. And tennis is not a contact sport where concussions are a real risk unless something has gone horribly wrong during the match.

The year 2022 showed that the surge in tennis interest wasn’t just an early pandemic craze, like not wearing pants to work meetings and politely telling people they’re on mute for the 22nd time. No, tennis has had quite a run over the past three years. In fact, the US seems to be really open to tennis again.