BC High hockey gains experience at Fenway Park

BOSTON Depending on traffic, Fenway Park is about 15 minutes from BC High.

It’s like the Eagles’ backyard, compared to other South Shore schools that are over 30 miles away.

That doesn’t make it any less special for BC High’s hockey team, who took to the ‘Frozen Fenway’ stage on Thursday night for a scrimmage against Minnechaug Regional. It was the Eagles’ third time playing at Fenway Park since head coach John Flaherty took over 12 years ago.

It’s great for the kids,” Flaherty said. “If all these kids get a chance to get out here, a majority of those Boston kids, they’re coming here to watch the Red Sox play so they can skate at Fenway. experience. It’s something we’ve been very fortunate to have done.

It’s a childhood dream,” said senior defenseman John Degnan, a Canton resident. “You walk out of the tunnel, you have fans and everything. We’ve all come here to watch baseball games, but to be able to play on that ice and look around to see the things you saw as a kid is surreal. It’s surreal. It’s unspeakable. Especially happy to be here with these guys.

BC High is currently 4-3-1, winners of three of its four games ahead of a 5-0 loss to Catholic Memorial on Wednesday.

Thursday’s line of scrimmage didn’t count toward the Eagles’ record, but getting a 6-1 victory through four different goal scorers and a clear advantage in the possession battle is also encouraging.

Of course, winning is fun,” said Degnan. “We’re getting ready for a big game against Xaverian (Sunday at noon at Canton Ice House), a rival of the Catholic Conference, so putting the puck in the back of the net is something we must do. get better at it. The ability to do it on this ice makes it even cooler, but it also gets (almost) better for the rest of the season.

Senior forward Frank Shediac scored two goals in the unofficial win, closely followed by scores from junior forward David Williams of Braintree, second-year defenseman Pete Luecke, junior forward Owen Welch of Milton and senior forward Andrew TeGerman.

Rule No. 1, go out and have fun, play as a team and soak up the experience, said defenseman Cormac Joyce, a Hanover senior.

BC High builds on last season’s deep run to the Final Four in the Division 1 state tournament, where it defeated No. 20 Milton, No. 5 Austin Prep and No. eventual champion, top-seeded St. John’s Prep, 2-1 , in double overtime as number 13 in the group.

The Eagles finished the regular season last winter with a record of 7-12-1 – the fewest wins by a team in the top 25 of Division 1 – but narrow losses amid a uniquely difficult schedule cemented the team’s place in the rankings. the rankings and hardened it’s tournament time.

Statement win this year, BC High defeated St. John’s Prep in a Final Four rematch on the road, 2-1, on December 28, defeating Pope Francis, Winchester and Malden Catholic by a combined margin of 20-6.

Every team is different, but this group is buying in,” Flaherty said of the team aiming for a return after the season.” They play well. We’ve played some good games, we’ve played some less good games, so we’re going to focus on the positives and fix what doesn’t work if we lose. Hopefully we’re at the end.