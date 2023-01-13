The 10 best Meta Quest 2 games

There’s no denying that the Meta Quest 2 is a hot product right now, giving VR an attractive price point that’s often plagued by expensive gadgets. There’s more to the Meta Quest 2 than an attractive price point, though, with a slew of titles exploring the new gaming space. While the platform has gotten a bit of flak for its growing penchant for buying PC-exclusive titles, most of the best titles are available across multiple platforms. Here are the ten best Meta Quest 2 titles available to play right now.

10. Tentacle

Image via DevolverDigital on YouTube

Developed by Firepunchd Games UG

Published by Devolver Digital

Released July 13, 2022

In tentacle, you play as a monstrous beast with good intentions and large, tentacular appendages that extend slightly beyond your controllers. As you interact with a city, which inevitably causes far more chaos than originally intended, the fun of VR blossoms as hilarity contrasts well with unique puzzles. What stretches Tentacular to greatness is the many steps to ensure user comfort, but interacting with the world to discover what to do next is an unbridled joy.

9. Star Wars: Vader Immortal Trilogy

Image via ILMxLAB on YouTube

Developed by ILMxLAB

Published by Disney Electronic Content, Inc.

Released May 21, 2019

Explore the fantastical world of Star Wars like never before in the Meta Exclusive Star Wars: Vader Immortal Trilogy. As the name implies, there are a total of three episodes where swinging your lightsaber is the blissful focus. Darth Vader is more imposing than ever and the world is beautifully realized, but the episodes are remarkably short, the first episode can be completed in ten minutes at a leisurely pace. Even if you’re not a hardcore Star Wars fan, it’s an impressive spectacle from start to finish.

8. Resident Evil 4 VR

Image via Meta Quest on YouTube

Developed by Armature Studio

Published by Oculus Studios

Released October 21, 2021

The second Meta exclusive on the list, Resident Evil 4 VR brings quite a few ghosts and reflexes that have helped the franchise build a strong foundation. The Meta Quest 2 handles the amazing environments with ease, and the level of immersion is absolutely astonishing as you step into the head of Leon Kennedy on a mission to rescue the president’s daughter from a fanatical cult. The entire title is an absolute treat to play through in the new first-person perspective, and it’s a thrill for players regardless of their attachment to the Resident Evil franchise.

7. Eleven: Table tennis

Image via For Fun Labs on YouTube

Developed by For Fun Labs

Published by For Fun Labs

Released February 27, 2020

It seems like a simple premise, but that should stop you from trying Eleven: Table tennis. From spins to slices, to a simple back and forth volley with an AI or your friend, the hours will slip by just enjoying a simple title. Sometimes you don’t need bosses and enemies with a slew of pick-ups and weapons, the simple Zen-like back and forth movement of the plastic ball bouncing across the board is more than enough to enjoy inside.

6. Moss: Book 1

Image via Meta Quest on YouTube

Developed by Polyarc

Published by Polyarc

Released May 21, 2019

You’ll never care more about a mouse than Quill in Moss: Book 1. The player teams up with Quill as she overcome seemingly impossible odds on an epic journey through mind-boggling puzzles and evil foes. Moss: Book 2 is another haymaker of a title, where the adventure can continue, so when you finally close this adventure book, you can continue with the little exploits in the second title. You’ll be surprised by the depth and writing in Moss, but you’ll never be disappointed.

5. Small Towns

Image via nDreams VR on YouTube

Developed by Purple Yonder

Published by nDreams

Released May 12, 2022

A unique take on the city builder, Small Towns lives up to its name in this title. You are a city manager of a small township that wants to grow from a humble township to an ambitious metropolis. It’s easy to use the VR controllers to select buildings and troubleshoot the power grid, and it’s fun to get up close to your populace and watch them run through their lives. If there is a downside it is that the play space is small, as the name implies, you may long for a little more room to grow.

4. The Room VR: A dark matter

Image via Meta Quest on YouTube

Developed by Fireproof Games

Published by Fireproof Games

Released March 26, 2020

It’s the exact same The Room franchise that had users swiping their phones for hours, and it’s been scaled up for VR with The Room VR: a dark matter. Users should be warned that there are very creepy moments where you consistently peek over your shoulder, but the puzzles are realized wonderfully well in the VR space to the point that it destroys almost any fun in the mobile versions. If you can handle a few creepy vibes, this title is good enough to negate all the satisfaction you get from other puzzle titles.

3. The Last Clock Winder

Image via Meta Quest on YouTube

Developed by Pontoco

Published by Cyan Ventures

Released June 2, 2022

The last clockmaker is a strange puzzle game where you teach robots what to do to automate an entire factory. With a slew of puzzles, brilliant writing, and more than a few opportunities to scratch your head as you strive to fix the titular Clocktower. While the puzzles are confusing, developer Pontoco hasn’t failed to create a masterclass in storytelling while also ensuring there are plenty of accessibility features to keep the game approachable.

2. The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners

Image via Skydance Interactive on YouTube

Developed by Skydance Interactive

Published by Skydance Interactive

Released October 13, 2020

Everyone needs a little trauma, and The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners offers that in spades. As you try to figure out the best option in the moral quagmire presented, you will experience a unique zombie story that brings humanity’s struggle for survival against the undead with surprising twists. This title is one of the scariest VR games, but a host of accessibility options will ensure you don’t fail through ignorance of VR controls. This title is one of the highest rated VR titles ever, do yourself a favor and find out why.

1. Defeat Saber

Image via Beat Games

Developed by Beat Games

Published by Beat Games

Released May 21, 2019

Anyone who has heard of VR has probably heard of it Defeat Saber, but it earns its space with frantic action, a huge skill ceiling, and the ability to customize your own tracks in-game. It’s easy to pick up, but ramping up the difficulty will make you sweat as you experience the action of your favorite tracks in a whole new way. The flashing lights and pulsating bass draw users into the game, and the immersion this combination provides is strangely mesmerizing.