What follows a tight end cornerback after a significant turnover in the Georgia football roster
Georgia’s football roster is undergoing changes. It’s not unexpected since those are the waters that national champions swim in, as Georgia saw Darnell Washington and Kelee Ringo declare for the NFL draft, while Ryland Goede and Jaheim Singletary both jumped into the transfer portal.
What’s interesting about the roster construction that took place on Thursday is that only two positions were affected at cornerback and tight end. Both positions were strengths of the 2022 Georgia team that won the national championship last season.
Now both will look different in 2023.
On the tight end, Georgia still brings back its best option in Brock Bowers. He led the team in receptions, receiving yards and tied for the team leader in receiving touchdowns. And somehow he keeps getting better.
Outside of Bowers, there will be a lot of youth. Oscar Delp becomes the second most experienced player. He will only be a sophomore, though he gained valuable experience in the team’s victory over Ohio State when he filled in for an injured Washington.
Delp knows this will be a big off-season for him, where he’ll have a chance to really play a bigger role. Tight end coach Todd Hartley expects him to do this for the Bulldogs.
I knew what I was getting into, Delp said at the Peach Bowl Media Days. I am so happy with my decision. I think I learned more than at any other school.
Georgia is also bringing in reinforcements from high school as Bulldogs signed Lawson Luckie and Pearce Spurlin. Luckie is the No. 8 ranking in the 2023 recruiting cycle, while Spurlin is No. 3. Both are already on campus and Luckie is allowed to participate in bowling practice with Georgia.
“Very pleased with what I’ve seen from Lawson so far,” said Hartley ahead of the national championship game. Has already shown many people what he did in high school. A man who is very versatile and who you can use in many positions. Very similar to what we did with Brock.
Hartley may not be done adding to his cramped end room, either. Georgia is still heavily recruiting both Duce Robinson and Walker Lyons, the No. 1 and No. 5 tight final outlook in the 2023 cycle. Robinson is expected to announce his decision on National Signing Day, with Georgia moving in the right direction. Lyons will not enroll until the 2024 season at the earliest as he will participate in his Mormon mission.
The tight finishing position, a strength for Georgia, was a big reason why the Bulldogs won it all in 2022. Now that Bowers is back, it should be that way again. What else Georgia can take out of the position is the younger players in the room making bigger strides.
As for the cornerback position, Georgia brings back Kamari Lassiter as a starter. He started all 15 games in 2022 and is expected to be one of the key leaders on the 2022 team. He had 5.0 tackles for loss and four pass breakups as a sophomore.
Facing Lassiter is expected to be one of the fiercest position fights of the off-season. Singletary was Georgia’s top signing in the signing class of 2022, but he played in just three games in 2022.
Daylen Everette comes off the season and looks to be in the best position to take Ringo’s place in the starting line-up. The freshman played in 14 games for Georgia this season and was normally the first cornerback off the bench.
Pushing Everette will be redshirt sophomore Nyland Green, sophomore Julian Humphrey and freshman AJ Harris. Green made some key plays for Georgia on special teams and is a valued member of the team.
Harris is the only one of Georgia’s three cornerback signers to sign up early. Like Luckie, he was able to practice with the team during bowl drills. He is the No. 37 overall player in the class, according to the On3 Consensus ranking.
I mean, he likes football, Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of Harris during the early signing period. Number one trait you’re looking for right now is how much do you like football, how much can you process information, because after you test height, weight, jump, everyone, it becomes what knowledge can you handle between your ears? I think he will excel at that. He takes notes. He’s very smart and he wants it. He is hungry. That’s one part I can’t coach in him.
Daniel Harris and Chris Peal will join the team later this summer, but it’s hard to see them factoring in the starting cornerback discussion so early in their respective careers.
Georgia’s roster isn’t done changing just yet, as players have until January 16 to enter the NFL draft and January 18 to enter the transfer portal. There will also be a second transfer portal from May 1 to May 15. Georgia has already pulled two players from the transfer portal in wide receivers RaRa Thomas and Dominic Lovett.
