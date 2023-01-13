Sports
Holger Rune is making a name for himself in tennis
Holger rune speaks while playing tennis at an insanely fast pace, barely stopping to take a breath. His thoughts are deep and direct, as if he has a lot to say but not much time to say it.
Rune’s footwork is exceptionally fast and his rise in the rankings has kept pace. In just one year, he climbed from outside the Top 100 in the world to a Top 10 ranking. He went from playing in lower level tournaments in early 2022 to winning ATP events in Munich, Stockholm and Paris. At the Paris Masters, he upset five Top 10 players, including world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and 21-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic, whom he defeated in the final. At just 19 years old, Rune was the ATP’s Newcomer of the Year, finishing the season ranked No. 11.
But there were problems for the Dane, whose bickering with referees, players and even his ubiquitous mother, Aneke, reaped him unwanted attention. A verbal rumble after losing to Casper Ruud in the quarterfinals of the French Open last year, both players accused each other of insults and untruths.
For Rune, who starts his second Australian Open next Monday, it’s all part of the maturing process.
The following interview has been edited and shortened.
Last year you lost your first round match at the Australian Open to Soonwoo Kwon after leading by two sets to one. What do you remember about that match?
I was still very inexperienced and it was physically and mentally tough to play five sets. After the third set I started to cramp a bit. Now I have a good view on playing long matches. It’s about saving some energy, and you can only gain that through experience.
You were the number 1 junior in the world in 2019. Some juniors find the transition to the pro tour very difficult, but for you it was seamless. Why?
First of all, it wasn’t easy, even though it went fast. To me it felt like it took a lot of time, but on paper it didn’t. I was very excited and took all the steps. I have a great will to take on any challenge that comes my way to get closer to my dream. That’s my focus every day I hit the tennis court.
In the juniors it seemed like you played best on clay. Then last year you won 19 of your last 21 indoor matches on hard court. Is that your new background?
That is a good question. I honestly don’t know if I’m a clay court player or a hard court player. It depends. That’s why when people ask me if hard, clay or grass is my favorite surface, I would say them all.
Last year you added Patrick Mouratoglou to your coaching team, but you’ve been working with Lars Christensen since you were very young. What is the most important thing Lars has taught you?
I would say the discipline. If you look at me five years ago now, I am very different. I am more structured in everything I do, on the pitch and off it. Lars is also very technical. He’s still trying to help me learn things, and I really want to improve.
You had huge wins over Djokovic, Alcaraz and [Alexander] Zverev in 2022. Which one meant the most?
I had one against [Stefanos] Tsitsipas too. But I must say, all in a way. But now I have to say Novak. To play him in a final with all the emotions and stuff is very big.
You set a goal last year to get into the Top 25 and you made it to the Top 10. Was that a surprise to you too?
If you stay in the moment, you won’t be surprised if everything goes so fast. But when I look back, I am very proud of what I have achieved. Ranking goals is important, but you can’t really control them because it depends on so many things. I’m happy with how things are going and I’m very motivated to be in the best shape possible in Australia.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/01/13/sports/tennis/holger-rune-profile.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Embattled actor Ezra Miller pleads guilty to Vermont trespassing incident
- Holger Rune is making a name for himself in tennis
- Missouri lawmakers pass stricter dress code for women at State House
- IITH and Indian Navy Jointly Establish Innovation Center for Maritime Security
- Tonga rebuilds communities with disaster recovery programs one year ago since volcanic eruption, earthquake and tsunami
- Trump Organization fined $1.6 million for tax evasion
- Losing his mother at the age of 10, Javed Akhtar undeterred rocks Bollywood
- PM Modi holds pre-budget meeting with economists at NITI Aayog
- President Jokowi completes the Gelora Bung Karno (IMS) indoor multifunctional stadium.
- What follows a tight end cornerback after a significant turnover in the Georgia football roster
- Delaware Data Innovation Lab Lands on STAR Campus, Welcomes New Fellows
- In China, the limitless power of Xi Jinping shows its limits