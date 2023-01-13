Holger Rune is making a name for himself in tennis

In the juniors it seemed like you played best on clay. Then last year you won 19 of your last 21 indoor matches on hard court. Is that your new background?

That is a good question. I honestly don’t know if I’m a clay court player or a hard court player. It depends. That’s why when people ask me if hard, clay or grass is my favorite surface, I would say them all.

Last year you added Patrick Mouratoglou to your coaching team, but you’ve been working with Lars Christensen since you were very young. What is the most important thing Lars has taught you?

I would say the discipline. If you look at me five years ago now, I am very different. I am more structured in everything I do, on the pitch and off it. Lars is also very technical. He’s still trying to help me learn things, and I really want to improve.

You had huge wins over Djokovic, Alcaraz and [Alexander] Zverev in 2022. Which one meant the most?

I had one against [Stefanos] Tsitsipas too. But I must say, all in a way. But now I have to say Novak. To play him in a final with all the emotions and stuff is very big.

You set a goal last year to get into the Top 25 and you made it to the Top 10. Was that a surprise to you too?

If you stay in the moment, you won’t be surprised if everything goes so fast. But when I look back, I am very proud of what I have achieved. Ranking goals is important, but you can’t really control them because it depends on so many things. I’m happy with how things are going and I’m very motivated to be in the best shape possible in Australia.