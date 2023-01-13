Boys Hockey: Joey Hillukka’s hat-trick helps Park Rapids win 5-3 in Section 8A – Park Rapids Enterprise





PARK RAPIDS After giving up two early goals, Joey Hillukka responded by scoring a hat-trick to help the Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley to a 5-3 Section 8A victory over Red Lake Falls at the Ted O Johnson Ice Arena on Thursday, January 12. Gavin Girdler scored 31 seconds into the game and Evan Girdler followed up with a goal at 8:30 as Red Lake Falls claimed a 2–0 lead. Hillukka responded with a pair of goals as the Panthers tied the game at 2-2 after the first period. Jeron Pinoniemi set up Hillukka’s first goal at 9:39, while Josh Hillukka assisted on a Joey Hillukka power play goal with 1:48 to play in the opening period. Park Rapids had a 12-8 lead in shots in the first 17 minutes. Josh Hillukka appears to shoot on target during the Panthers’ game against Red Lake Falls on Thursday, January 12, 2023. Vance Carlson/Park Rapids Enterprise Wyatt Hegg assisted on a Parker Vinge goal 5:14 into the third period before Joey Hillukka set up a Jeron Pinoniemi goal with 4:14 left to give the Panthers a 4–2 lead. Park Rapids defeated RLF 11-5 in that span. Joey Hillukka completed his hat trick with a power play goal 3:41 into the final period. Reed Sharp assisted on that goal. Jackson Hoefer’s 10:53 goal completed the scoring as the Eagles were defeated 5–3 in the final period. The Panthers finished with a 28-16 lead in shots in this game originally scheduled for December 22, but was postponed due to weather. Goaltender Sawyer Torkelson made 13 saves as the Panthers improved to 3-2 in section play and 5-5 overall. RLF dropped to 4-3 against section opponents and 8-5 overall. Conner Hanson fires a pass during the Panthers’ 5-3 victory over Red Lake Falls on Thursday, January 12, 2023. Vance Carlson/Park Rapids Enterprise FIRST PERIOD: 1, Red Lake Falls, G. Girdler (E. Girdler), :31. 2, Red Lake Falls, E. Girdler (G. Girdler), 8:30 a.m. 1, Park Rapids, Joey Hillukka (J. Pinoniemi), 9:39. 2, Park Rapids, Joey Hillukka (Josh Hillukka), 15:12. Penalties: Red Lake Falls 2, Park Rapids 1. SECOND PERIOD: 3, Park Rapids, Vinge (Hegg), 5:14. 4, Park Rapids, J. Pinoniemi (Joey Hillukka), 12:46. Sanctions: None. THIRD PERIOD: 5, Park Rapids, Joey Hillukka (Sharp), 3:41. 3, Red Lake Falls, Hoefer (G. Girdler, E. Girdler), 10:53. Penalties: Red Lake Falls 3, Park Rapids 1. GOALIE KEEPS: Red Lake Falls (Struthers) 10-9-423. Park Rapids (Torkelson) 6-5-213.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.parkrapidsenterprise.com/sports/prep/boys-hockey-joey-hillukkas-hat-trick-helps-park-rapids-to-a-5-3-section-8a-win The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos