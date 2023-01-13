Men’s basketball host Princeton, travels to Yale





PROVISION, RI The Brown men’s basketball team will host Princeton on Saturday, January 14 at 2 p.m. and travel to Yale on Monday, January 16 for a 5 p.m. tip. Princeton currently tops the Ivy League standings with a 3-0 conference record. Yale is tied with Brown at 1-2. Both games will be streamed live on ESPN+. Fans are strongly encouraged to purchase tickets online at BrownBears.com/tickets prior to arriving at the Pizzitola Sports Center. Fans must download their digital tickets to view on a mobile device or print them at home prior to arrival. Exploring the Bears (8-8, 1-2 Ivy) Paxson Wojcik , Nana Owusu-Anane and This Lilly Jr. are in the top ten in the Ivy League in a number of statistical categories. Wojcik ranks first in defensive rebounds (6.4), third in assist-turnover ratio (1.7), fourth in three-pointers made (2.3) and total rebounds (6.9), fifth in assists ( 3.1), seventh in steals (1.4) and three-point percentage (38.5), and eighth in points (12.6). Owusu-Anane is second in total rebounds (7.2), third in offensive rebounds (2.3), fourth in defensive rebounds (4.9), fifth in steals (1.4), and eighth in blocks (0.8 ). Lilly ranks first in three-pointers made (2.6), fifth in points (15.1), eighth in three-point percentage (37.5), and ninth in steals (1.3).

, and are in the top ten in the Ivy League in a number of statistical categories. Wojcik, Owusu-Anane and Kalu Anya all had 16 points against Dartmouth to help the Bears earn their first Ivy League win of the season in the 77-70 show. Lilly contributed 10.

all had 16 points against Dartmouth to help the Bears earn their first Ivy League win of the season in the 77-70 show. Lilly contributed 10. Against the Big Green, Brown shot 51.9% from the field, 45.0% from three, and 85.7% from the free throw line. They were the third, second and best single-game numbers of the season for the Bears, respectively. Exploring the Tigers (12-4, 3-0 Ivy) Princeton has started the Ivy League season with three consecutive victories over Harvard (69-66), Columbia (68-49) and Cornell (75-68).

In their most recent game against the Big Red, the Tigers trailed by three at halftime, but used a 9–3 run in the final three minutes to get ahead and claim the seven-point victory.

Princeton is second in the Ivy League in both team offense and team defense on the season. The Tigers average 75.3 points per game, while opponents can score 64.3 points. Exploring the Bulldogs (11-5, 1-2 Ivy) Yale opened its Ivy schedule by dropping a few games to Columbia (62-60) and Dartmouth (81-77), but bounced back in their final game with a 58-54 victory over Harvard.

Against the Crimson, Yale went up 10 with just over three minutes left, but Harvard used an 8-0 run to cut the deficit to two with 25 seconds left. The Crimson got a tie, but an EJ Jarvis block and rebound followed by two free throws sealed the game for the Bulldogs.

On the season, Matt Knowling leads the team with 15.8 points and is tied for the team lead with 4.9 rebounds. BROWN UNIVERSITY SPORT FOUNDATION

The Brown University Sports Foundation (BUSF) is the lifeblood of the athletic program and exists to enhance the student-athlete experience through philanthropic support from alumni, parents, fans and friends. A gift through the Sports Foundation has an immediate impact on today’s brown bears, helping them to be their best in class, in competition and most importantly in the community. Click for more information on supporting the Bears here FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL

Follow for the latest news about Brown Athletics @BrownU_Bears on Twitter, @BrownU_Bears on Instagram, like BrownUBears on Facebook and subscribe to the BrownAthletics Youtube Channel.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://brownbears.com/news/2023/1/13/mens-basketball-hosts-princeton-travels-to-yale.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos