Australian Government Praises National Cricket Team Boycott Of Matches In Afghanistan | Cricket Australia

Australian Sports Minister Anika Wells has praised Cricket Australia for boycotting international matches against Afghanistan in response to the Taliban’s unacceptable treatment of women and girls.

Australia was due to play three one-day internationals against Afghanistan in March at a neutral venue in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), but after consultations with the Australian government, the series has been cancelled.

The Australian government welcomes Cricket Australia’s decision to withdraw from the upcoming One Day International series for men against Afghanistan, following the Taliban’s increasing crackdown on women’s and girls’ rights, Wells said.

The Taliban’s systematic removal of women and girls from public life is unacceptable.

The Afghan cricket council has criticized the boycott as pathetic and extremely disappointing, while Afghanistan’s T20 international captain, Rashid Khan, has threatened to stop playing in the Big Bash League in response.

Cricket Australia had decided to boycott the matches before approaching the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, which provided support on behalf of the government. Future competitions will be judged on a case-by-case basis.

The boycott follows the Taliban’s recent announcement of further restrictions on education and employment for women and girls, and their access to parks and gyms.

Shadow Foreign Secretary Simon Birmingham said he respected the right of sports codes to make these decisions independently of government.

The erosion of women’s rights in Afghanistan is appalling and deserves any condemnation or peaceful act of protest, Birmingham said.

Former Afghan lawmaker Mariam Solaimankhil thanked Cricket Australia for its decision and said boycotts have a long history as a political tool.

The international boycott of South African cricket during the apartheid era is a powerful reminder of the impact refusal to play can have in the fight for justice. Thanks Australia, Solaimankhil wrote on Twitter.

Habib Khan, the founder of Afghan Peace Watch, an independent human rights research group, said he hoped other countries would boycott cricket matches.

The Taliban is using cricket and cricketers in Afghanistan to cleanse their image and whitewash their crimes, Khan said.

Australia’s boycott of the Afghanistan series could be used to increase pressure on the Taliban at home, from cricketers and cricket fans. Cricket has a huge following in Afghanistan and I hope the cricket stars ask their fans to stand up for women’s rights in Afghanistan.

Rashid Khan, who currently plays for the Adelaide Strikers, said he was disappointed by the decision and argued it would punish the Afghan people.

I am proud to represent my country and we have made great progress on the world stage. This decision from CA puts us back on that journey, Khan tweeted.

If playing against Afghanistan is so uncomfortable for Australia then I wouldn’t want to make anyone uncomfortable with my presence in the BBL. Therefore, I will think strongly about my future in that league.

In a statement, Cricket Australia said it is committed to supporting the growth of the game for women and men around the world, including in Afghanistan. It added that it would continue to work with the Afghanistan Cricket Board in anticipation of better conditions for women and girls in the country.

Australia will lose 30 league points for the series, which will go to World Cup qualification, but have already qualified automatically for the 50-over tournament in India in October.

The International Cricket Council has previously described this the treatment of women by the Taliban as worrying but did not recommend boycotts.