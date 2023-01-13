2023 Australian Open men’s odds, picks, predictions, schedule, draw: Elite tennis expert fails Rafael Nadal





The 2023 Australian Open kicks off on Monday in Melbourne Park. Headlining the 2023 Australian Open is Novak Djokovic, who is looking for a 10th Australian Open win and 22nd Grand Slam title. He will be opposed by top seed and longtime rival Rafael Nadal, who currently holds the all-time record with 22 Grand Slam championships. Djokovic is the leader in Australian Open titles and he returns to the tournament after missing the 2022 edition. Djokovic is the -125 betting favorite in the latest 2023 Australian Open men’s singles odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Daniil Medvedev has the second best rating with +550, followed by Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios with +1200. Other notables include Nadal at +1400 and Casper Ruud at +2000 to win the grand slam title. Before making a choice for the Australian Open 2023 on the men’s side, you should check out who SportsLine tennis supports Jose Onorato. Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the US, he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at Florida’s IMG Academy and faced the likes of Robert Farah, now one of the world’s top-ranked doubles players. Onorato, who holds a dual degree in finance and economics from the University of Miami, does extensive research before placing a tennis bet. He studies the current form, the tendencies of players on a given surface, weather conditions and many other relevant factors. That systematic approach helped Onorato move to 96-67-7 in 2022 – an increase of 60.42 units. Now Onorato has scrutinized the latest odds at the 2023 Australian Open and released his coveted best bets to win it all. He shares all his picks and analysis on SportsLine. Top 2023 Australian Open men’s predictions While Onorato recognizes Rafael Nadal’s greatness and his ability to win the event when things go perfectly wrong, he sees the preferred value elsewhere and dislikes the prize on Nadal. Nadal is the reigning champion at Melbourne Park, his 21st Grand Slam title, surpassing the all-time Grand Slam record with that win. Nadal’s run into a potential replay is tough, though, starting with a challenging opening game against Jack Draper. Draper has reached the semifinals in two tournaments in the past three months, and is a top-40 player in the world with a win over Felix Auger-Aliassime at the 2022 US Open. After that, Nadal could face either Brandon Nakashima or Mackenzie McDonald in the second round, and he might need to beat Daniil Medvedev in a rematch of the 2022 finals to even reach the semis. Nadal is only 1-6 in singles matches since the US Open, and he’s fighting a potentially challenging battle.You can see who to support here. How to choose the men’s Australian Open 2023? Onorato has a full preview of must-see picks, including some great value longshots. He only shares his analysis and all his Australian Open picks and best bets on SportsLine. So who will win the 2023 Australian Open? And what huge long range shots could grab the crown? Visit SportsLine now to see Onorato’s 2023 Australian Open betting odds, all from the renowned tennis expertAnd invent.

