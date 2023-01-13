Hockey World Cup 2023 results, standings and points table





The 2023 FIH Men’s Hockey World Championshipgoing on in Odishas Bhubaneswar and Rourkela from January 13 to 29, consists of 16 top teams from around the world competing for the coveted title. The 16 teams in the 2023 Hockey World Cup are divided into four groups – Pools A to D – of four teams each. The teams in each group will compete against each other in a one-man round-robin format in the group stage of the competition. Groups World Hockey Men’s 2023 Group A: Australia, South Africa, France, Argentina Group B: Belgium, Japan, Korea, Germany Swimming pool C: Netherlands, Chile, Malaysia, New Zealand Swimming pool d: India, Wales, Spain, England After the group stage, the best teams from each group will qualify directly for the quarter-finals based on the results. The second and third placed teams from the four groups, meanwhile, will face each other in the crossover matches to determine the other four quarter-finalists. Teams eliminated from the championship race will continue to play classification matches until their final ranking in the 2023 Mens Hockey World Cup is final. The final of the 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup will be played on January 29, while the match for third place will take place earlier in the day. Check out the full 2023 FIH Hockey World Cup Men’s schedule here. See all Odisha Odisha Hockey World Cup 2023 results, points tables, standings for each pool and all scores for the knockout rounds including the final here. FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023: Group Stage Results, Scores & Points Table Hockey World Cup 2023 Group A points table

Group A results and results Match: Argentina 1-0 South Africa (Goalscorers: Argentina – Maico Casella 43′; South Africa – NA) Match: Australia 8-0 France (Goalscorers: Australia – Thomas Craig 9′, 32′, 45′, Jeremy Hayward 27′, 29′, 32′, Flynn Ogilvie 27′, Thomas Wickham 54′; France – NA) Match: France vs South Africa Match: Argentina vs Australia Match: Australia vs South Africa Match: France vs Argentina

Group B results and results Match: Belgium vs South Korea Match: Germany vs Japan Match: South Korea vs Japan Match: Germany vs Belgium Match: Belgium vs Japan Match: South Korea vs Germany

Group C results and results Match: New Zealand vs Chile Match: Netherlands vs Malaysia Match: Malaysia vs Chile Match: New Zealand vs Netherlands Match: Malaysia vs New Zealand Match: Netherlands vs Chile

Group D results and scores Match: England 5-0 Wales (Goalscorers: England – Nicholas Park 1′, Liam Ansell 28′, 38′, Phil Roper 42′, Nicholas Bandurak 58′; Wales – NA) Match: India 2-0 Spain (Goalscorers: India: Amit Rohidas 13′, Hardik Singh 27′; Spain – NA) Match: Spain vs Wales Match: England vs India Match: Spain vs England Match: India vs Wales

* Top teams from each pool qualify for the quarter-finals **Second and third placed teams from each pool will participate in crossovers Glossary: ​​GF – goals for (goals), GA – goals against (goals against), GD – goal difference

