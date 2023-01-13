HELOC on Rental Properties: Home Equity Line of Credit Explained

If you’re lucky enough to own an investment property, you probably know a thing or two about generating additional income streams. You’ve heard about getting a home equity line of credit on your primary residence – but what about a rental property?

If you’re looking for more ways to access capital, you may be wondering if you can get a home equity line of credit, or HELOC, for a rental property. The answer is yes, although there may be some hoops you have to jump through. If you have enough equity in your investment properties that you want to profit from, read on to learn more about how to get a HELOC on a rental property.

What is a HELOC?

A HELOC, or home equity line of credit, is a loan that uses the equity you’ve built in your home as collateral. According to You can expect to borrow up to 85 percent of your home’s value after deducting the remaining mortgage balance.

You attract the capital as you need it up to a certain amount, similar to a credit card, so you only use what you need. There is a draw period during which the borrower can access capital and pay it back to the lender, plus interest, which allows the line of credit to be replenished.

Interest rates on HELOC loans can be variable in nature. Therefore, monthly payments will fluctuate based on the prime rate of the economy and the size of the home equity credit line. However, some lenders offer fixed-rate options on a HELOC.

One of those functions is converting a portion of the line of credit into a home equity loan, allowing the borrower to repay the money over the original HELOC term. Rate locking is advised, if possible, in an environment of rising rates.

HELOC products are applicable for both primary residences and investment properties, although they are more common for the primary residence. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t get HELOC on a rental property. The property serves as collateral on a HELOC, and if payments are missed, the borrower risks defaulting on the loan and losing their home.

Can you take out a HELOC on a rental property?

The short answer is yes, you can take out a HELOC on a rental property. To do this, you must have built up sufficient equity in the home. Use the money to make upgrades or repairs to the property to continue optimizing your rental income.

As with any loan, you must qualify for a HELOC on a rental property. The loan standards for a HELOC on a rental property may be higher than those for the main residence. More factors play a role, such as the payment history of the tenant on the investment property. Rental HELOCs are also not as popular as their counterparts, and lenders can be harder to find.

If you are in a position where you could benefit from a HELOC on a rental property, please let us know. Total Mortgage has loan experts standing by in locations across the country to get started with your application today and get you one step closer to your goal.

How to get a HELOC on rental properties

Before pursuing a HELOC on a rental property, take some preparation steps that will save you time in the long run. These include:

Get an updated valuation of your home. The value of the home will help the insurer determine the size of a HELOC on a rental property.

Make sure your debt-to-income ratio does not exceed 45%. This is part of the lending standard. Also keep cash reserves of several months readily available.

Keep your credit score at 700 or higher. Additionally, make sure you’ve paid your bills on time in the past, which is a good sign that you’ll be paying back your HELOC and won’t lose your home to foreclosure.

Make sure you have a high enough income so that the lender can trust you to repay the line of credit and not end up in bankruptcy.

Total Mortgages loan experts can advise you on the specific criteria you need to increase your chances of being approved for a HELOC rental property.

Pros and Cons of Taking a HELOC on Rental Properties

There are several benefits to taking out a HELOC on a rental property, including:

Tax benefits. Borrowers who get a HELOC on an investment home and use the proceeds to improve the property can use that expense as a tax write-off with the IRS.

Borrowers will likely receive lower interest rates than what they would receive on credit cards and other lines of credit.

Homeowners can invest in the property to improve the overall appeal and value of the home.

Getting a HELOC on a rental property is a way to tap into your home’s equity without the added cost of closing costs associated with taking out a mortgage.

Taking out a HELOC on a rental property also has some drawbacks that you may want to be aware of, including:

The borrower must be disciplined to repay the line of credit, taking into account the variable interest rate. In this case, the monthly payment amounts vary based on the economy’s last prime rate; therefore budgeting can be a challenge. A silver lining is a cap on the amount that interest rates can rise over the life of the credit line.

Credit standards are strict. In addition, the tenant’s payment history with the property can play a role in the lender’s credit decision.

Explore loan options from Total Mortgage

Having a HELOC on a rental property gives the homeowner options to invest in the investment property that might not otherwise be available, thanks to the sum of money at their disposal. Don’t wait too long until you know you can get a HELOC on a rental property.

When it comes to real estate, there’s no time like the present, and Total Mortgage has offices across the US to make sure you don’t miss out. Contact one of our loan experts today so you can move forward with a HELOC on a rental property.